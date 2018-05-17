CreditPoint Software Announces Upgrade and Bureau Integration to its Online Credit Application

CreditPoint's Online Credit App promotes a substantially faster onboarding experience. Users can create an unlimited amount of credit application templates featuring their company logo and unique branding. Submitted applications and supporting documentation are routed into CreditPoint's risk management workflow. The software has the ability to pull Creditsafe business credit reports in real time and allows for critical onboarding information to drive customized scoring models. Companies can reduce risk and establish processes that provide for the setting of proactive, not reactive, credit limits. The online credit app can be embedded into a company website or sent directly as a link, via email.

"More and more is being asked of credit professionals today. They are asked to 'Drive Growth' while mitigating the risk accompanying that growth," says John C Powers, CEO of CreditPoint Software. "A process that supports a smooth, efficient and profitable onboarding of new customers drives revenue growth and lowers the overall cost of new customer acquisition."

The online credit app integrates seamlessly with Creditsafe business credit reports. Creditsafe covers more than 240 million companies world-wide and serves more than 100,000 subscribers. CreditPoint supports monitoring of all public and private data as well as auto-alerts to notify users of data changes. The platform, combined with Creditsafe business credit reports, allows users to gain in-depth business intelligence needed for faster and more informed decision making.

CreditPoint empowers businesses to be more efficient and eliminate customer portfolio management challenges. The company's SaaS product suite offers complete credit and collections functionality including bureau integration, rule-based workflows, dispute and customer portals, ratings & financial data, and business intelligence. From small and medium-sized companies, all the way up to Fortune 50, CreditPoint serves a myriad of business types and sizes.

