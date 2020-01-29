Creditsafe Expands Business Intelligence to Africa

"For some time we have been aware of the challenge companies face sourcing data in this territory," said Matthew Debbage, CEO of Creditsafe Asia and Americas. "Today, I'm proud to announce we've filled in that gap by providing access to all the countries on the continent of Africa."

Real-time access to business intelligence within Africa comes at a pivotal time. Not only are four of the world's fastest growing economies located in Africa, but companies reliant on quality business data are optimistic about the role Africa will play in the future of the US economy. On a recent trip, Co-Founder and CEO of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey said "Africa will define the future."

"Once again we have listened to what our customers are asking" said Debbage. "Just as they do in other parts of the world, our customers will now be leveraging the highest quality business data to increase confidence in their decisions when trading internationally."

A full list of the countries included within this update can be found at: https://www.creditsafe.com/us/en/b2b-guide/newsroom/africa-expansion.html

About The Creditsafe Group

Creditsafe's global database is one of the most rapidly expanding and comprehensive in the industry, updated over a million times a day with information gathered from thousands of sources. Each day over 250,000 users around the world leverage the company's database to make more than 450,000 business decisions with ten Creditsafe Group reports downloaded every second.

Privately owned and independently minded, Creditsafe is looking to change the way business information is used by providing high-quality data in an easy to use format to empower organizations to make smarter business decisions.

