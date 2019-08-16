Creditsafe USA named one of the fastest growing companies in the US. - For 3rd Year in a Row

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creditsafe USA, the global business intelligence leader, is proud to announce that they've been selected by INC. Magazine as one of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the 3rd year in a row. Moreover, Creditsafe continues to be recognized as the fastest growing business credit bureau in the country.

"Much like the early days of Amazon, Uber and Google where fast growth was the norm, we love being recognized by Inc as it's an indication that our strategy to provide world-class customer service and cost-effective data solutions is welcomed by the business community," said Matthew Debbage, CEO of Creditsafe USA. "Our customers know that in a world where bankruptcies, trade wars and market uncertainty seems to have become the new norm, they can rely on our data to reduce their risk and make smart business decisions."

Since its founding in 1997 Creditsafe has sought to achieve their vision of a world with unrestricted and comprehensive business intelligence transparency. To achieve this, they have disrupted the business credit space with several key strategies that they also believe are the key to their continued growth.

Assemble the most comprehensive and centralized business intelligence database in the world.

Build a world class team of talented, engaged individuals.

Continue to create intuitive and actionable solutions that empower companies to make smart business decisions.

Empower companies to make smart business decisions and become more successful.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

About Creditsafe

The team at Creditsafe knows that high quality data on the health of your suppliers, vendors and partners is critical to making smart business decisions. As the world's most used provider of business credit reports and a comprehensive database of 320 million companies worldwide, Creditsafe strives to give financial professionals useful insights on companies whether they're large, small, global or domestic.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

