Creditsafe USA Named to Inc 5000 list - For 2nd Year in a Row

"Our team is extremely humbled to be included in such an elite group of high-growth companies," said Matthew Debbage, CEO of Creditsafe USA and Asia. "When we established here six years ago, there was one large entrenched player in the business credit space in the US, so we felt our success was far from a sure thing. This recognition really helps put our hard work into perspective."

Since launching six years ago, Creditsafe USA has set out to disrupt the business credit space and attributes it's high-growth to a number of factors:

Development of one of the largest, and most valuable, business information databases in the world.

Built a world class team of talented, engaged individuals.

Alternative Datasets, such as Financial Trade, that offer substantially better data for our clients who need to understand the finances of small-to-medium sizes business.

Our partners and customers, many of whom also made this Inc 5000 list, who are leveraging our data to ensure they're making great financial decisions as they grow

"Being the younger, more nimble and tech-friendly player in the space has given many advantages as we strive to provide exceptional value to our customers," continued Debbage. "We know that if are going to disrupt the industry, then we'd need to out-hustle our competition each and every day and really want to thank all those customers who've taken a chance on us."

Each year for the past 36 years, Inc. has recognized the fastest growing private companies in America. Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About Creditsafe:



Creditsafe is the world's most used supplier of company business intelligence with ten Creditsafe Group reports downloaded every second. Privately owned and independently minded, Creditsafe is looking to change the way business information is used by providing high-quality data in an easy to use format that everyone in an organization can benefit from.

Founded in Norway in 1997, Creditsafe has offices in countries all over the world including the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan and the United States. Globally, The Creditsafe Group employs over 1,000 people and has more than 100,000 subscription customers. In 2013, The Creditsafe Group opened offices in the US under the name Creditsafe USA, Inc. Its U.S. operations are headquartered in Allentown, PA with nearly 10,000 companies in the U.S. subscribing to its services, ranging from small businesses to large, global companies like Staples, Ryder, and Nestle.

Creditsafe's global database is one of the most rapidly expanding in the industry and also one of the most comprehensive. Each day over 250,000 users around the world leverage the company's database to gather strategic, insightful business information. Creditsafe's database is updated over a million times a day with information gathered from thousands of sources. In 99.9% of the cases, reports requested by customers are delivered instantly. Over forty percent of Creditsafe's customers leverage the company's internationally reporting capabilities.



For more information about Creditsafe, please visit www.creditsafe.com.

SOURCE Creditsafe

