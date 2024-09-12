Credlix Expands Globally to Meet US Demands for Imports

$50 Million Investment from Moglix Powers Credlix Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credlix, a leading global provider of supply chain financing solutions, has expanded its operations into Mexico, backed by a $50 million investment from Moglix, Asia's largest B2B e-commerce brand. This move aligns with Credlix's goal of empowering exporters in developing markets to meet the rising import demand from US businesses for diverse, high-quality products.

Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO of Moglix, invests $50 million in Credlix to fuel its expansion in Mexico.

The US market relies heavily on imports from developing economies to meet its consumer and industrial needs. However, exporters in these regions often face challenges such as limited access to financing, high costs, and extended payment cycles, which restrict their growth. Credlix's expansion into Mexico aims to address these obstacles by providing swift, collateral-free financing that enhances cash flow, reduces financial strain, and supports business growth.

Credlix offers exporters immediate access to working capital, providing up to 90% of their invoice value upon shipment. This collateral-free financing allows exporters to focus on expanding their operations without the constraints of traditional funding, making it easier for them to serve US buyers seeking reliable, cost-effective suppliers.

Credlix's expansion into Mexico bolsters trade between developing markets and the US, benefiting US businesses with a stable supply chain, diversified sourcing, and faster access to high-quality goods. Nearshoring trends further enhance supply chain resilience with Credlix's presence in Mexico.

"Our expansion into the United States marks a pivotal step in enhancing global trade," said Yash Mahendra, Americas Market Leader at Credlix. "We are dedicated to supporting exporters in developing markets to meet the increasing demand from the US. Our digital-first, flexible financing solutions help overcome traditional hurdles."

"Our investment in Credlix demonstrates our dedication to empowering global supply chains," stated Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO of Moglix. "Expansion into Mexico is a strategic move aimed at enabling exporters to overcome financial obstacles and prosper in the dynamic trading landscape."

As Credlix continues to expand, it aims to provide its innovative financial solutions to a broader range of exporters and SMEs serving the US market, fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

