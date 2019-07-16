Credorax Partners With Cisco to Boost Payments Gateway to the Next Level

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Credorax announced that it has partnered with Cisco to upgrade its data-center network's capabilities, capacity and latency. The agreement enables Credorax to adopt Cisco's advanced data-center networking technology, including an automation, visibility and management system. Credorax has also agreed to beta-test Cisco's advanced and future monitoring and management products.

Credorax's system is already considered one of the fastest in the world with its cutting-edge high throughput, low latency, and multi-continent redundancy, and Cisco's technology will allow Credorax to push the envelope even further in terms of decreasing transaction latency and increasing throughput. Cisco's software solution for centralized management and monitoring of network components will play a significant role in Credorax's solutions, simplify their roll-out of new products and reduce ongoing cost of ownership.

As a licensed merchant acquiring bank, Credorax helps merchants accept payments easily with its recently launched Source gateway. The platform offers telecom-grade (99.999%) availability for processing payments as well as a host of payments products and services, including cards and alternative payment methods, hosted payment pages, advanced KYC screening, smart fraud solutions, and sophisticated business intelligence and data tools.

Cisco is at the forefront in building the network platform that can now deliver a connected, autonomous, and programmable digital platform for Credorax customers.

Cisco-Israel General Manager, Oren Sagi said about the collaboration: "Cisco is committed to do its utmost to provide its customers with the most innovative technologies while maintaining uncompromising quality. We are excited to collaborate with Credorax and help them develop the fastest and most reliable payments gateway possible. I am confident that this project is the first milestone for a successful cooperation between the two companies."

Moshe Selfin, Credorax CTO & COO stated: "We're thrilled join forces with Cisco. We have always strived to provide best-class service to our customers, and are confident that by incorporating Cisco's network platform for data capacity and processing speed into our NextGen payments and acquiring platform, we are offering our merchants the best technology on the market."

In an era of demanding customers and changing expectations, e-commerce merchants simply can't survive without the best-in-class cross-border payments processing capabilities. Being both a technology company and an acquiring bank, Credorax has built a full suite of NextGen products and services to help merchants grow their business online. And now with Cisco's support, Credorax has augmented its offering even further.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today.

About Credorax

Credorax is a licensed NextGen merchant acquiring bank providing cross-border processing for e-commerce and omni channel payments. Our core gateway technology, Source™, has been developed in-house to provide a streamlined payments experience so smart, that merchants can reach their full business potential simply by better managing their payments. Credorax merchants process in over 120 currencies, accept a wide range of alternative payment methods, and get paid in their currency of choice. Our merchants also enjoy best-in-class approval rate optimisation, advanced fraud protection, business intelligence and a host of other value-added services and products adding up to a payments experience unlike any other.

