Credova Partners with Cornerstone Bank

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credova, a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution emerging in the increasingly popular outdoor recreation, farm, home and ranch markets, announced today an exclusive agreement with Cornerstone Bank. "This is the next step in our company evolution, to partner with Cornerstone Bank, a pillar in the banking community," says Dusty Wunderlich, Credova CEO. "It's not often you find a bank with a nearly 100-year history, be so nimble and forward thinking, but that's exactly what we've discovered in Cornerstone Bank," continues Wunderlich.

"Cornerstone Bank's Vision is to be who people turn to when they are making important decisions about their money. This relationship will help us do just that," says Jeff Thomas, Cornerstone Bank President/CEO. "We believe that both Cornerstone Bank and Credova will benefit from working together, as we have a great deal of commonality in our approach to business and in our cultures," concludes Thomas. Cornerstone Bank will be doing business as noka in this agreement with Credova. Noka is registered name of Cornerstone Bank, a North Dakota state-chartered financial institution. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.