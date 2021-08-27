Creek Announces Launch of DC Local Shopping Marketplace

Founders Byron and Mario grew up in the DC area and started Creek after noticing that e-commerce giants boomed during the pandemic while many local stores had to shut down. The Creek platform, accessible at www.creekdc.com , is a one-stop marketplace for DC owned retail. DC residents can buy from many DC stores in one place, with fast delivery. The mix between independent sellers and brick-and-mortar stores provides a unique opportunity for growth of the retail community.

Creek comes at a time when consumers increasingly prioritize shopping local but find it difficult to do so online because discovering local shops is difficult. 70% of shoppers say shopping from local sellers is important, and most want to keep dollars in their community rather than sending them to companies like Amazon. Creek provides a welcome outlet to meet consumers where they are today.

With 13 businesses signed on to the new marketplace for its initial launch, Creek aims to change the way people shop DC online. "Shopping online is often reduced to soulless transactions and it doesn't have to be that way. There's something special about buying from someone who lives in your community," said DC resident and Creek co-founder Mario Sukkar, "Creek is a more connected marketplace where DC residents can easily buy from DC-owned shops."

Creek wants to make it easier to support retailers and independent sellers in the DC area, and they'd love your support. Please contact [email protected] for any inquiries, suggestions, or if you just want to talk!

