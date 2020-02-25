Creek Show 2020 Calls For Artist Submissions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Greenway, formerly Waller Creek Conservancy, has announced its Creek Show 2020 Call for Ideas is officially open! The non-profit is now seeking light-based art installation ideas from local artists, landscape architects and designers for the 7th Annual Creek Show . The deadline to submit is midnight on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Creek Show seeks to celebrate outstanding design while sparking conversation about the transformation of Waterloo Greenway into a series of urban parks, trails and a restored Waller Creek. Through this event, the organization activates the creek by commissioning innovative installations and provides free programming for the entire community to enjoy.

Six artists or teams will be selected by a committee of local leaders from the design and art community to display their work along Waller Creek, between 9th and 12th Streets, from November 12-22, 2020.

"We look forward to Creek Show every year," said Meredith Bossin, Director of Engagement at Waterloo Greenway Conservancy. "The show continues to get bigger and better thanks to all the incredible artists who submit. Austin is full of talented designers and it's so exciting to see how they dazzle us with their colorful, illuminating installations."

Each year, artists explore different Waller Creek-inspired themes, ranging from environmental stewardship to the region's rich history. Last year, Waterloo Greenway hosted its biggest and brightest Creek Show yet, with over 60,000 people and seven original art installations.

The selection committee is looking for artists who can bring unique designs to life, from conception to realization. The most successful concepts brought forward will be highly spectacle, use common materials in uncommon ways and tell a compelling story about Waterloo Greenway.

Additional information regarding eligibility can be found here . To learn more about Creek Show and the mission of the organization, visit waterloogreenway.org .

