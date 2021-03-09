Creek Show Returns In 2021, This Year To Waterloo Park

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterloo Greenway is thrilled to announce that Creek Show will return for its 7th year this fall at Waterloo Park! From November 12-22, 2021 Creek Show will illuminate Waller Creek and dazzle the community with its light-based art installations, marking the first event to be announced in the highly-anticipated 11-acre greenspace oasis. The Conservancy today opened its Call for Ideas and is seeking submissions from local artists, landscape architects and designers, now through Friday, March 26, 2021.

[VISUALS HERE]

Presented by BBVA, Creek Show seeks to celebrate outstanding design by our local artists and creators while sparking conversation about the transformation of Waterloo Greenway into a series of urban parks, trails and a restored Waller Creek. Through this event, the organization activates the creek by commissioning innovative installations and provides free programming for the entire community to enjoy.

"We can't wait for Austin to experience Creek Show at Waterloo Park this year," said Melissa Ayala, Community Engagement Director at Waterloo Greenway. "After a hard year for so many in our community, Creek Show will be an exciting time to explore the renovated Waterloo Park with all-new imaginative installations that showcase incredible local talent and raise awareness about our organization's efforts to bring the entire Austin community together."





Creek Show will allow the community to explore not only incredible experiential art from top local talent, but also the natural landscape embedded directly in Waterloo Park, such as stunning Hill Country gardens, imaginative playscapes and hike-and-bike trails, designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh and Associates and dwg. The park also boasts an impressive architectural masterpiece designed by architects Thomas Phifer and Partners - Moody Amphitheater – which is permanently integrated into its lush environment.

To learn more about Creek Show and the mission of the organization, visit waterloogreenway.org .

ABOUT WATERLOO GREENWAY

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create and maintain an extraordinary urban park system and a restored Waller Creek, in partnership with the City of Austin, for the benefit of all. The Conservancy renews the natural environment, promotes play, health and wellness, economic vitality and mobility, and engages the community through outreach, education, cultural events, and the arts.

SOURCE The Waterloo Greenway Conservancy