Creek Water Whiskey, a Next Century Spirits Customer, Wins Silver Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Century Spirits (NCS), an advanced technology company that specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits and wine for private label, bulk, and craft markets, announced today that its customer, Creek Water Whiskey, has been awarded a silver medal at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Creek Water, a 100-proof American Whiskey launched by award-winning recording artist Yelawolf, is gaining popularity for its distinctive flavor -- slightly charred with spicy hints of cinnamon, traditional oak, and an aroma of tobacco.

The brand was launched in partnership with NCS and created using patented advanced technology to mature the spirits. The process produces high-quality products while also allowing brands to scale very quickly. Since its launch in April 2018, as a result of high demand, the Creek Water brand has expanded distribution to 19 states across the U.S.

"We are thrilled that our client is being honored for his unique whiskey brand," says Scott Bolin, Co-founder and CEO of Next Century Spirits. "We extend our congratulations to the Yelawolf team, and we look forward to more success in the future."

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition was founded in 2000 as a way to recognize exceptional products in the spirits industry and is considered to be the most influential spirits competition in the world. This year's competition was the biggest in its history, featuring almost 3,000 entries. The silver medal is awarded to outstanding spirits showing refinement, finesse, and complexity; these winners are among the best examples in their categories.

The San Francisco World Spirits silver medal is one of two tasting awards Creek Water has received this year; the whiskey brand was also awarded a silver medal in the 2019 Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition, held at the 76th Annual Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Convention & Expo on April 2 of this year.

Established in Raleigh, NC in 2018, Next Century Spirits blends together traditional distilling techniques and unique finishing technologies to create enhanced spirits. Our new, patented processing technology allows traditional distillers to expand their repertoire of achievable flavors and aromas. The technology allows for tight control over the production process, maintaining high quality and resulting in the ability to create bold, complex flavor profiles. https://nextcenturyspirits.com.

