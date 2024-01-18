Creekside Behavioral Health Expands Services, Adds 24 Beds to Better Serve Community Needs

News provided by

Creekside Behavioral Health

18 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

Enhancing Comprehensive Behavioral Health Services Across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creekside Behavioral Health is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a 24-bed expansion at its Kingsport, TN campus. Since its inception in October 2018, Creekside has provided compassionate and evidence-based behavioral healthcare to nearly 12,000 patients, ranging in age from 9 to seniors. The hospital's focus remains on its commitment to the community, providing empathetic behavioral healthcare to the region.

The expansion increases the facility to 96 beds to better serve the ever-growing mental and behavioral healthcare needs of the communities they serve. In response to the escalating demand for outpatient services, a new outpatient space on American Way in Kingsport is set to open its doors this month. Additionally, Creekside will broaden its services by launching a Child and Adolescent outpatient clinic in Knoxville in 2024, along with a new outpatient clinic in Johnson City.

Creekside prides itself on its robust multidisciplinary team comprising of Psychiatrists, Licensed Therapists, Psychiatric Nurses, Care Managers, Mental Health Technicians, Dieticians, and Client Advocates. This cohesive unit of over 200 professionals ensures that patients get the best care, be it inpatient or outpatient, with services like Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) available for those aged 11 and above.

Ric McAllister, Creekside CEO, commented, "As we mark this expansion of services, we remain ever committed to our community and the broader Southeastern US region. Our dedicated team is the cornerstone of our success, and I am immensely grateful for their unwavering dedication. Their resolve, has truly set a benchmark in healthcare."

A Ribbon Cutting and Open House will be held on Friday, January 19th at 12:00 PM to celebrate with the community.

About Creekside

Located at 1025 Executive Park Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37660. Creekside Behavioral Health is a beacon of comprehensive psychiatric care, serving patients from a vast region, including East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Creekside stands as a pillar of reliability, accessible 24/7 for individuals grappling with severe mental health challenges.

SOURCE Creekside Behavioral Health

Also from this source

Creekside Behavioral Health Marks Fifth Anniversary

Creekside Behavioral Health will mark its fifth-year milestone of providing empathetic, evidence-based behavioral healthcare. Since its inception,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.