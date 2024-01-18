Creekside Behavioral Health Expands Services, Adds 24 Beds to Better Serve Community Needs

Enhancing Comprehensive Behavioral Health Services Across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creekside Behavioral Health is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a 24-bed expansion at its Kingsport, TN campus. Since its inception in October 2018, Creekside has provided compassionate and evidence-based behavioral healthcare to nearly 12,000 patients, ranging in age from 9 to seniors. The hospital's focus remains on its commitment to the community, providing empathetic behavioral healthcare to the region.

The expansion increases the facility to 96 beds to better serve the ever-growing mental and behavioral healthcare needs of the communities they serve. In response to the escalating demand for outpatient services, a new outpatient space on American Way in Kingsport is set to open its doors this month. Additionally, Creekside will broaden its services by launching a Child and Adolescent outpatient clinic in Knoxville in 2024, along with a new outpatient clinic in Johnson City.

Creekside prides itself on its robust multidisciplinary team comprising of Psychiatrists, Licensed Therapists, Psychiatric Nurses, Care Managers, Mental Health Technicians, Dieticians, and Client Advocates. This cohesive unit of over 200 professionals ensures that patients get the best care, be it inpatient or outpatient, with services like Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) available for those aged 11 and above.

Ric McAllister, Creekside CEO, commented, "As we mark this expansion of services, we remain ever committed to our community and the broader Southeastern US region. Our dedicated team is the cornerstone of our success, and I am immensely grateful for their unwavering dedication. Their resolve, has truly set a benchmark in healthcare."

A Ribbon Cutting and Open House will be held on Friday, January 19th at 12:00 PM to celebrate with the community.

About Creekside

Located at 1025 Executive Park Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37660. Creekside Behavioral Health is a beacon of comprehensive psychiatric care, serving patients from a vast region, including East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Creekside stands as a pillar of reliability, accessible 24/7 for individuals grappling with severe mental health challenges.

