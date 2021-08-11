Creekside Condos Get New Roof After Midwest Hail Storm

The hail storm hit in August of 2020. After that, an insurance payout allowed the community to get new roofing. Starting in April of 2021, the main roof had to be torn off and completely re-shingled. Dozens of new vents and pipe flashings on the roof were needed, along with gutters, downspouts and flat metal work where hail damage occurred.

"We came in with the intention of providing a roof that would really last for this multi-family community well into the future," says Henri Germain, project manager with Central Roofing Company.

For the new roof, Central Roofing installed GAF Ice & Water plus Feltbuster for the underlayment areas. GAF Timberline HDZ shingles were used for the roofing materials. When it came time to replace the vents, the team installed GAF Advanced Snow Country Ridge vents throughout, plus Broan venting for bathrooms.

Roofing Challenge

As a shingle project, Germain relates that Creekside was a challenging project. Along with being a tall structure that wasn't easy to access, the design of the structure left the roofers very exposed to winds.

"There are 160 screened-in porches throughout the complex," says Germain. "These porches are extremely easy to damage during tear-off. The interior courtyard also has nice landscaping that could be damaged. We worked hard to keep all these important areas clear from the old shingles and 400,000 nails that were removed."

Dedicated Roofing Team

When working on a large project like Creekside, it's not just the materials that are installed that count. It's how the roofing team coordinates with condo leadership to make the job go smoothly.

"Henri was frequently on site and gave us ample warning about each stage of the process," says Jack Drucker, co-chair of the Facilities Committee for the Creekside HOA. "It was especially helpful that he handled so much of the communication and negotiation with the insurance company. Our entire experience with Central Roofing is that the company has hard-working, courteous and professional employees."

Stand-Out Success

Completed in May of 2021, the new roof over Creekside is a hit with the HOA Board and residents.

"Reaction to the finished project is very positive," says Drucker. "There's absolutely no doubt that we feel we received a top quality job accomplished on schedule. Central Roofing gave 110 percent of themselves to this project and we're extremely pleased with the results."

Central Roofing Company is a nationally-certified woman-owned and operated private corporation based in Minneapolis, MN. Established in 1929 the company has more than 200 union employees. Central Roofing Company focuses on projects for commercial roofing, exteriors service, and metal wall panels. For more information, visit www.CentralRoofing.com.

Contact: Kathy Ziprik

[email protected]

828-890-8065

SOURCE Central Roofing Company

Related Links

https://www.centralroofing.com/

