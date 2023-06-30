Creep Resistance Materials Market size to grow by USD 5,005.73 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing prominence of nickel-based creep resistance materials to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global creep resistance materials market size is estimated to increase by USD 5,005.73 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Creep Resistance Materials Market 2023-2027

Creep resistance materials market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global creep resistance materials market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer creep resistance materials in the market are Aperam SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Daicel Corp., Entegris Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imerys S.A., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Modern Plastics Inc., Navstar steel corp., Pexco LLC, Remet UK Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, TWI Ltd., Unified Alloys Inc., voestalpine BOHLER Edelstahl GmbH and Co KG, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG and others.



Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions



Remet UK Ltd. - The company offers Single crystals such as MgO, CaO and NaCl have highly symmetrical cubic systems which permit easy glide at elevated temperatures and cause low creep resistance.

Pexco LLC - The company offers creep resistance materials under the brand Performance Plastics Ltd.

Modern Plastics Inc. - The company offers creep-resistance materials such as DELRIN.

Creep resistance materials market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This creep resistance materials market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (electronics and semiconductors, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, energy and power, and others), type (carbon fiber and glass fiber), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the electronics and semiconductors segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from industries such as electronics and semiconductors. The use of creep-resistance materials in these industries is due to their ability to withstand prolonged exposure to high temperatures and pressure without undergoing permanent deformation or failure. This results in heightened market demand. One such example of a creep-resistance material widely utilized in the electronics and semiconductor sectors is molybdenum. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global creep resistance materials market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global creep resistance materials market.

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A major factor for regional growth is the robust growth of the construction and manufacturing industries. Developing economies like China and India , where industrialization and urbanization are rapidly increasing predominantly observe this trend. Furthermore, India is also a prominent market in the APAC region due to a thriving manufacturing sector that fuels the demand for creep-resistance materials. Hence, such factors make APAC the leading region for the growth of the creep resistance materials market during the forecast period.

Creep resistance materials market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The rise in the adoption of creep resistance materials in various industries drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. These materials have gained popularity across industries such as oil and gas, energy, aerospace, defense, automotive, and medical equipment. This popularity can be attributed to their exceptional ability to withstand high temperatures and stress without deformation. Such materials have revolutionized processes, designs, and performance in various applications.

For instance, in the power generation sector, materials such as P92 steel are utilized in boilers and turbines, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Similarly, the oil and gas industry relies on creep-resistant materials like Incoloy 800 and Inconel 625 for pipelines, valves, and fittings that endure high temperatures and pressure while resisting oxidation and corrosion. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The growing prominence of nickel-based creep resistance materials is an emerging creep resistance materials market trend. Nickel-based creep resistance materials are extensively used in the manufacturing process of various industries. This includes aircraft and power-generation turbines, rocket engines, chemical processing plants, nuclear power, and other challenging environments.

The creep resistance materials, used widely in the production of aircraft parts, typically constitute 40%-50% of the whole weight of an airplane engine. Generally, combustors and engine turbines use these materials because these sections are subjected to extreme temperatures. Hence, such trends are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The toxic nature of chromium and other metals challenges the growth of the creep resistance materials market during the forecast period. In the aerospace sector, the utilization of hexavalent chromium and nickel compounds poses significant health risks, including the development of lung cancer. Prolonged exposure to chromium during activities like abrasive blasting, grinding, and painting has led to instances of increased cancer risk among workers in a chromate dye company.

Furthermore, the aerospace industry extensively employs these compounds as pigments and anti-corrosive agents in paints. Thus, they are potentially exposing workers to harmful levels of Cr(VI). Exposure to Cr(VI) can occur during the painting of aircraft interiors and exterior parts, as well as through the removal of chromate-based coatings through sanding. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this creep resistance materials market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the creep resistance materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the creep resistance materials market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the creep resistance materials market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of creep resistance materials market vendors

Creep Resistance Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,005.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aperam SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Daicel Corp., Entegris Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imerys S.A., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Modern Plastics Inc., Navstar steel corp., Pexco LLC, Remet UK Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, TWI Ltd., Unified Alloys Inc., voestalpine BOHLER Edelstahl GmbH and Co KG, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

