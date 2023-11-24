Creep Resistance Materials Market to increase by USD 5.00 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Aperam SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Daicel Corp. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The creep resistance materials market size is expected to grow by USD 5.00 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in the adoption of creep resistance materials in various industries is notably driving the creep resistance materials market. However, factors such as the toxic nature of chromium and other metals may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Electronics and semi-conductors, Oil and gas, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and power, and Others), Type (Carbon fiber and Glass fiber), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the creep resistance materials market including Aperam SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Daicel Corp., Entegris Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imerys S.A., Kalyani Steels Ltd., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Modern Plastics Inc., Navstar steel corp., Pexco LLC, Remet UK Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, TWI Ltd., Unified Alloys Inc., voestalpine BOHLER Edelstahl GmbH and Co KG, and ZwickRoell GmbH and Co. KG.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Creep Resistance Materials Market 2023-2027

Creep Resistance Materials Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Pexco LLC - The company offers creep resistance materials under the brand Performance Plastics Ltd.

Creep Resistance Materials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The market share growth by the electronics and semiconductors segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from industries such as electronics and semiconductors. The use of creep-resistance materials in these industries is due to their ability to withstand prolonged exposure to high temperatures and pressure without undergoing permanent deformation or failure. This results in heightened market demand. One such example of a creep-resistant material widely utilized in the electronics and semiconductor sectors is molybdenum.

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A major factor for regional growth is the robust growth of the construction and manufacturing industries. Developing economies like China and India , where industrialization and urbanization are rapidly increasing predominantly observe this trend.

Creep Resistance Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist creep resistance materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the creep resistance materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the creep resistance materials market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of creep resistance materials market companies

