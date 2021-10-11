Creeping Up the Charts: LVCRFT Drops "Every Night" Music Video in Collaboration with Spirit Halloween

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween specialty retailer, has teamed up with LVCRFT, the go-to-musical-coven for all things spooky and horror-pop, to bring Halloween fans everywhere a perfectly timed music video that injects a scare into the season with a spine-tingling new instant classic. LVCRFT's first ever music video debuted today on YouTube for their new Halloween hit "Every Night" from their latest album, The Return.

LVCRFT is the sinister spawn of spooky-obsessed hitmakers responsible for crafting iconic records for Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and more. When they aren't writing smash hits for the living, they create a year-round supply of hook-filled ghoulish pop bops to shake and wake the dead and undead alike. Their third annual album of Halloween hits, titled The Return, debuted on October 1, just in time to soundtrack spooky season. To bring the 13 original songs featured on The Return to the Halloween spotlight, LVCRFT tapped Spirit Halloween for the ultimate filming location of the collective's first-ever official music video.

The bone-chillingly good music video, directed by Mitchell V. Slan and produced by Blind Salamander, with casting and choreography provided by Stephanie Turek for JFI Productions, was filmed on location at Spirit Halloween. The horror-inspired song stars Jake Killer, Slay Heart, and Olivia Demon Spawn. In addition, entertainer Cory Graves gives a scream-worthy performance as the iconic headphone-wearing LVCRFT Skeleton Reaper alongside some frighteningly familiar animatronic faces, including Spirit Halloween fan-favorite Wacky Mole.

"Spirit Halloween and LVCRFT share the same [twisted] passion for all things Halloween, so welcoming them to our store to shoot this video was a no-brainer," said Drew Griffiths, Senior Director of Marketing at Spirit Halloween. "Our fans know they can expect an experience like never before when entering one of our stores during the Halloween season, but the new 'Every Night' music video gives them a glimpse of Spirit Halloween that will certainly haunt their dreams."

"We could not think of a more iconic Halloween location for our first ever music video," said Evan Bogart, Lil Punkin. "Our partnership with Spirit Halloween is a scary good collab, so we had to go all out when creating the video for 'Every Night,' and our scary talented team rose from the grave to give a killer performance."

The Return by LVCRFT features paranormal performers including MNDR (Deepkutz), Evan Bogart (Lil Punkin), Bonnie McKee (Evil McQueen), Sarah Barrios (Scary Ana Grande), Trevis Romell (DejaVudu), Peter Wade (Norman Crates), Justin Gray (Count Trackula), Jake Miller (Jake Killer), Sarah Hudson (Olivia Demon Spawn), J Hart (Slay Hart), Alex Greenwald (Soylent Greenwald), Madilyn Bailey (Madame Bizarre), Kailee Morgue (Kailee Morgue), Xavier Goodman (X-Man), Dexter Darden (Dr. Dexter Funkenstein) and Frukwan, from The Gravediggaz, among other Halloween obsessed hitmakers. For more information on LVCRFT and The Return please visit https://www.lvcrft.net.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

About LVCRFT

