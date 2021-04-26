CREF Acquires Green Seal Environmental

CREF, the world's largest health care real estate asset management firm today announced their acquisition of Green Seal Environmental, Inc., a Massachusetts based environmental planning and engineering firm serving clients throughout the United States. Founded 25 years ago, Green Seal provides a full spectrum of environmental & civil engineering services and energy & sustainability management; from site feasibility to permitting, design and construction oversight that meet and exceed local, state and federal requirements.

"As an industry leader for environmental, engineering and energy solutions to large companies, municipalities and federal clients, Green Seal provides a perfect complement to the asset management services CREF provides to our clients worldwide," said CREF founder and CEO Robert Gendron. "With over 40 million square feet and $10 billion in assets managed in CREF's portfolio, I am confident that our clients will wholeheartedly embrace Green Seal's sophisticated multi-specialty offerings. In an environment where the Covid pandemic has re-written the rules for environmental planning and construction, Green Seal will give our clients leadership in sustainability solutions in their marketplace."

"Partnering with CREF makes great sense to us and to our clients," said Greg Wirsen, former GSE founder and Principal. "Our cultures are compatible-we are both innovative entrepreneurial firms constantly looking to improve our client's performance. CREF's dominance in the health care sector especially was of great interest to us given that sector's urgent need for comprehensive environmental solutions in the post-COVID era," he stated.

Founded in 1997, Green Seal Environmental, Inc. (GSE) is a multidisciplined firm serving clients throughout New England and the US. Our diverse staff of Professional Engineers, Geologists, Professional Land Surveyors, Environmental Engineers, Environmental Scientists, and technical support staff strive to provide services and designs that are practical, functional, cost-effective and exist in harmony with the unique environment of that particular region.

Green Seal is experienced in all aspects of civil and environmental engineering environmental planning and engineering issues, and our staff provide real world solutions and engineering designs that meet or exceed local, state and federal regulations. From initial site assessment to permitting, design and construction—GSE is committed to meeting our project goals on time and compliant, and on budget.



CREF was formed with one single objective – to help institutions more efficiently and productively manage their real estate assets. Realizing the complexity of overseeing diverse real estate portfolios, CREF has attracted a team of over 200 leading real estate professionals who specialize in all aspects of real estate.

Relying on decades of institutional knowledge, we have developed proprietary web-based technologies to provide our clients with up to the minute assessments of what is happening in their real estate portfolio, to avoid surprises and maximize the value of their real estate assets. Adding Green Seal to the CREF team further benefits and complements our services to our clients.

CREF Services Green Seal Services Capital Program Management Environmental Engineering Real Estate Services Civil Engineering Facilities Performance Services Energy & Sustainability iCREF Integrated Data Platform Site and Building Scanning & Surveys

