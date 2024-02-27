CREF and Aeroseal Partner to Improve Health Care Facilities

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for sustainable and efficient commercial buildings across business sectors has grown exponentially in recent years as organizations realize the vast benefits they can provide. In response to these demands, CREF, a global corporate real estate and facilities management leader, and Aeroseal, LLC., a provider of innovative air sealing and HVAC optimization solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership agreement.

The agreement will span various sectors, including health care, education, and general commercial buildings— areas of expertise for both organizations—to cut energy costs and improve sustainability in facilities nationwide.

"We're proud to partner with Aeroseal in improving indoor air quality while lowering the costs of energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions—priorities we seek to achieve for all our clients in every building we work on," said CREF Client Executive Josh Patterson. "Patients and their families will immediately feel and see the difference in their hospital experience, and that's the kind of meaningful problem-solving that CREF brings to every project."

Starting with work in CREF-managed healthcare facilities, this collaboration aims to enhance the operational efficiency and indoor air quality of hospitals and healthcare facilities across CREF's portfolio. Healthcare facilities face unique challenges, particularly concerning indoor air quality and energy efficiency. CREF and Aeroseal aim to address these needs to make healthcare facilities safer, more comfortable, and cost-effective.

Aeroseal's Series A funding was led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and in 2024, they were named Company of the Year by Cleantech Group for their pioneering work in sustainable innovation.

"The combination of Aeroseal's ventilation expertise and CREF's knowledge of working in acute care facilities makes for simple, low-risk projects that bring immediate benefit to health facilities. Health care is a complex landscape," said Guy Colglazier, Vice President, and General Manager of Aeroseal's commercial division. "We are pleased our partnership brings a quick yet meaningful win for CREF's clients."

ABOUT CREF: CREF is a global corporate real estate and facilities management firm that partners with the world's leading operators to provide long-term, integrated solutions that help solve the complex challenges of regulated real estate. Across more than 40 million square feet of client real estate, CREF's team of hands-on problem solvers and subject matter experts has seen it all and responds quickly, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to move businesses forward. www.cref.com.

ABOUT AEROSEAL: Aeroseal is a provider of innovative air-sealing solutions for HVAC ductwork and building envelopes that improve energy efficiency and indoor air quality. The company's patented technologies have been widely recognized for their ability to reduce energy waste and optimize building and HVAC system performance. With a mission to create healthier, more sustainable buildings, Aeroseal has sealed more than 260,000 buildings worldwide, from homes, hospitals and schools to government facilities, hotels, and offices. Aeroseal's projects have generated billions of dollars in energy savings. www.aeroseal.com.

SOURCE CREF LLC