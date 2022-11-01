CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance Announces Third Annual CREFC Scholars Recipients

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) and the Schack Institute of Real Estate at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) today announced the third annual recipients of the CREFC Scholars Program. The CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute Scholarship Committee selected Monia Mukiza and Eojin Kim, two incoming graduate students to the full time one-year Master of Science in Real Estate Program, and Heather Bienstock and Carly Hittner, two rising senior undergraduate students.

The Scholarship Committee based its decision on a variety of factors, including academic excellence, evidence of leadership potential, a career focus on real estate capital markets and a demonstrated commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in the real estate industry. In addition to receiving a merit scholarship, CREFC Scholars will collaborate with the faculty of the CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance on a significant research project and industry engagement programming. They will also each be paired with an industry mentor from CREFC's membership, featured in CREFC and CREFC Center materials, receive internship opportunities and attend CREFC's major conferences on behalf of the Schack Institute. CREFC Scholars will either pursue an internship with an industry partner or with the Center, undertake a supervised independent study or research assistantship.

"I, along with the CREFC team, extend our congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients and welcome them to the Scholars Program," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director at CREFC. "Now in our third year, we have seen significant success in the program, providing professional development, mentorship and educational opportunities in the commercial real estate capital markets. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Schack Institute to grow the next generation of commercial real estate finance professionals."

The CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute launched in 2020 and serves as a hub for industry collaboration on research initiatives, novel programming and student engagement. The venture is supported by an endowment gift to NYU from CREFC. In addition to student scholarships, CREFC's gift allows for an industry-leading certificate program for CREFC members, a CREFC-focused class each semester available to all CREFC members and a Fellowship program, with two CREFC members chosen as fellows bi-annually.

Graduate Students

Monia Mukiza

Monia Mukiza is pursuing a Master of Science in Real Estate at the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate. Prior to attending NYU, Monia graduated from Stonehill College with a B.S. in Business Administration and a minor in economics. She gained further knowledge in the space while attending Boston University for a Fundamental of Real Estate Finance course in 2018. Monia has experience in the real estate industry ranging from her current position as an Advisor at Compass Realty, and previously being Head of Leasing at Boston Investments. In addition to real estate, Monia highlights her skills across industries through her work as a Sales Executive and Marketing Coordinator at the Collaborate Companies. She additionally is a founding member of Maine Housing Co-op, where she is an advocate for policies that support cooperative housing developments. During her time at NYU, Monia plans to be actively involved in the Real Estate Institute Student Association and NYU Urban Lab. Monia is thrilled to be a CREFC Scholar as this will enhance her passion for real estate through mentorship and networking opportunities that will follow.

Eojin Kim

Eojin Kim is pursuing a Master of Science in Real Estate at the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate. Eojin attended the Singapore Management University School of Law, participating in their Juris Doctor Law Program. She graduated from the Singapore Institute of Management, University of London, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance. Eojin's experience ranges from her role as an Internal Audit Analyst at the United Nations, to a Consulting Intern at KPMG LLP. In her role at KPMG LLP, Eojin helped the real estate team with projects, which helped expand and grow her passion for commercial real estate. Her passion for volunteer work shines through her presidency of the Red Cross at her university. Eojin has decided to relocate from Singapore to New York to pursue her passion for real estate. She is ecstatic to be named a 2022-2023 CREFC Scholar.

Undergraduate Students

Heather Bienstock

Heather Bienstock is a senior at the NYU School of Professional Studies where she majors in real estate with a minor in business studies, with plans to graduate in May 2023. Heather is the treasurer of the Real Estate Club (REC) and helped create a women's subsection of this organization. This group provides resources and networking opportunities along with keynote speakers that focus on helping women in the real estate industry. In addition to her academic experiences, Heather is currently interning for the Investment Properties Group, previously having worked as an Investment Sales Intern at CBRE and as a Salesperson on the Cathy Franklin Team at Corcoran.

Carly Hittner

Carly Hittner is a senior at the NYU Liberal Studies School and the Schack School of Real Estate. She is an active member of the Women in Real Estate Club at NYU, in addition to the Mathematical Finance Group and National Charity League INC. This summer, she interned with JP Morgan Chase & Co. as a Commercial Real Estate Analyst, where she gained important skills and values to help further her knowledge in the real estate industry. Her other past experiences include interning with Pacific Business Capital Corporation and Vector Marketing. Carly is passionate about DEI and would work to help implement these values during her future endeavors in the real estate industry.

