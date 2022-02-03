CREFC Releases CMBS E-Primer, 2022 Edition

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the $5 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, today announced the availability of its newest release of the CMBS E-Primer, the 2022 edition. This longstanding educational resource provides a comprehensive overview of the U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market. The E-Primer consolidates insights and perspectives from leading experts on the creation of and investment in CMBS.

"Our latest CMBS educational offering comes at a time of a resurgence in the CMBS new-issue marketplace," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "As the real estate finance industry navigates regulatory changes, including the transition away from LIBOR to SOFR, and the lingering impacts of the pandemic, our E-Primer aims to provide industry participants with the information and resources needed to support their success in a mature CMBS marketplace."

CREFC's CMBS E-Primer is intended for all industry participants, including issuers, investors, servicing parties, U.S. regulators and legislators, educators, students and members of the media. Last issued in 2015, this latest edition reflects CMBS market lessons from the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), risk retention, the roles and impact of new servicing parties, the longer-term impact of adopted regulatory regimes, and how those regimes have served to strengthen an important component of CRE liquidity, CMBS.

In addition to offering a steep discount for members, CREFC also offers the opportunity for member companies to bulk purchase for their employees and receive additional savings. Academic members (students and faculty) also benefit from discount pricing.

For additional information, and to purchase the 2022 edition of the CMBS E-Primer, please visit: https://www.pathlms.com/crefc/courses/36508

