CREFC to Convene Commercial Real Estate Finance Leaders at High Yield, Distressed Assets, and Servicing Conference in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) once again plans to bring together leaders from across the commercial real estate finance ecosystem at its High Yield, Distressed Assets, and Servicing Conference on March 10, 2026, at the New York Athletic Club.

This one-day conference convenes servicers, alternative lenders, investors, and all capital markets participants focused on commercial real estate debt, with a particular emphasis on high yield strategies and sub-performing and non-performing loans. The program reflects the evolving dynamics of credit markets as private capital expands its footprint, asset classes diverge in performance, and loan maturity pressures continue to reshape investment and servicing strategies.

As the recognized voice of the commercial real estate finance industry, CREFC represents lenders, investors, issuers, servicers, and market participants across the capital stack. Through its research, policy advocacy, and member-driven programming, CREFC provides a forum for the industry's most timely and candid discussions.

"The commercial real estate market is moving into a phase in which credit conditions, asset performance, and capital availability are no longer moving in lockstep," said Lisa Pendergast, President and CEO of CREFC. "Private credit continues to expand its role in the lending stack, while traditional lenders adjust to a more complex risk environment. At the same time, asset stress and opportunity are emerging unevenly across property types.

"This conference brings together servicers, alternative lenders, and high yield investors operating across commercial real estate debt and equity to examine how these forces are reshaping the market in real time. Our 2026 program includes sessions tailored to the expertise of market participants, with deep dives into the expansion of private credit, signals in the New York City office recovery, multifamily opportunities and challenges, evolving dynamics in hospitality, and innovative approaches to servicing."

Key sessions at the High Yield, Distressed Assets, and Servicing Conference include:

Private Credit Expansion: Evolving Players in the Debt Stack



NYC Office: Separating Signal from Noise in the Recovery



The NYC Multifamily Squeeze: Managing Opportunities



Heads in Beds, Stress in the Stack: Hospitality Deep Dive



Beyond the Box: Servicing Complex and Emerging CRE Assets



Reimagining Urban Real Estate: One-on-One with GFP's Brian Steinwurtzel

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the over $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes approximately 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For over 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices and providing education for market participants. For more information visit www.crefc.org

