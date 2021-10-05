CREFC to Host Deep Dive Conference Exploring the CRE CLO Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the $4.8 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, is pleased to announce its Fall 2021 CRE CLO conference: "A World in Transition: CRE CLOs and the Loans Fueling the Post-Pandemic Era." The conference will convene commercial real estate finance professionals for an in-depth discussion on the CRE CLO market with industry leaders sharing their insights and perspectives on the surge in new CRE CLO issuance, the traditional assets that serve as collateral, the changing state of the floating rate market and what lies ahead in 2022 for the sector.

The full-day conference will take place in New York City and marks CREFC's first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic.

When: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Where: In-person and virtually:

New York Hilton Midtown

1335 6th Ave. New York, NY 10019



Registration: https://www.crefc.org/creclo2021

"Over the past year, we saw record CRE CLO transaction volume spurred by increasing investor appetite in these products," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "As the industry continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and prepares for regulatory shifts, including the transition from LIBOR, it's important to think about what's next for the market and the evolution of CLOs, from both an issuer and investor perspective. We look forward to hosting our members and industry leaders in New York to discuss this pertinent topic."

The health and safety of conference attendees are a top priority for CREFC. All CREFC events follow applicable CDC, federal, state, local and venue rules and regulations as it relates to COVID-19.

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

