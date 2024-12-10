CREFC Welcomes Commercial Real Estate Finance Industry to its Annual Miami Conference on January 12-15, 2025

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and U.S. Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster join as special guests. Industry veterans Barry Sternlicht and Jeffrey DiModica share their views on the 2025 outlook for commercial real estate finance and markets.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its annual Miami Conference on January 12-15, 2025. CREFC's largest event of the year will bring together over 2,200 finance professionals to discuss the latest opportunities and challenges that are top of mind for the industry.

The Miami 2025 Conference serves as a benchmark for the industry, setting the tone for the year ahead. Unique panels staffed by seasoned industry professionals across the spectrum will examine lending for alternative CRE asset classes and explore the promise of AI and other innovations in CRE. The conference will also take a keen focus on how the industry is managing amidst escalating insurance costs, still elevated rates, and the role of strategic debt in CRE finance. A series of CREFC's Industry Forum meetings will address issues impacting key segments of the market.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster kicks off CREFC Miami's opening session with his views on current global events and geopolitical risks. A three-star general recognized for his leadership in Afghanistan and Iraq, McMaster will give an informative, in-depth, and refreshingly candid analysis of key geopolitical, technological, and security issues.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard will join Miami 2025 for a luncheon conversation. From the critically acclaimed Oscar-winning dramas A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13 to the hit comedies Parenthood and Splash, Howard has created some of Hollywood's most memorable films and series.

CREFC's Miami conference draws thousands of industry professionals each year and is viewed as the gold standard of CRE-related conferences. This year, key sessions include:

The Starwood Conversation: What Lies Ahead in Commercial Real Estate Featuring Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht and Starwood Property Trust President and Managing Director Jeffrey DiModica





The State of Housing: Innovations, Alternatives, and Traditional Approaches





Bid/Ask: Perspectives from the Trading Floor





Bricks and Bots: AI and Innovation in CRE





Industry Leaders Roundtable





Potpourri: Lending on Alternative CRE Asset Classes





Building on Leverage: Strategic Debt in CRE Financing





CRE Financing Risk Amidst Skyrocketing Insurance Costs





The Sunshine State: Opportunities and Challenges in a Booming Market

When: January 12-15, 2025

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Program: https://bit.ly/3UWFoLj

Registration: https://bit.ly/3YK6BSE

"We are excited to bring together leading commercial real estate finance industry market participants such as Starwood's Barry Sternlicht and Jeffrey DiModica at our annual January Conference in Miami," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "Add to that our speakers Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and former U.S. National Security Advisor, Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, and the conference becomes both a learning and entertaining event that helps kickstart the new year."

"Our timely panel discussions will provide attendees with critical insights into challenges and opportunities facing commercial real estate finance in 2025. Panel speakers will examine new urban development trends and explore the untapped potential of AI and other technology-driven innovations in CRE. Also, industry veterans will focus on how commercial property owners manage escalating insurance costs and the role new sources of capital will play in CRE finance markets in 2025 and beyond."

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes approximately 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and functioned as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices and providing education for market participants.

