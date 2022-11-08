CREFC Welcomes Real Estate Industry to Annual Miami Conference January 8-11, 2023

Entrepreneur and Legendary Skateboarder Tony Hawk to Host Keynote Luncheon

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry trade association that exclusively represents the $5 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its annual Miami Conference on January 8-11, 2023. CREFC's premier event will gather nearly 2,000 finance professionals to discuss the topics, trends and challenges most pressing for industry participants in the year ahead, with this year's program focusing on matters such as housing affordability, outlook on office assets and upcoming regulation. Jonathan Pollack, Global Head of Structured Finance at Blackstone, will open the conference, sharing his outlook on the state of the real estate capital markets.

CREFC Miami will feature a Keynote Luncheon with entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk to discuss his journey and success from skateboarder to CEO. Hawk has established a variety of successful ventures and entrepreneurial investments, all tying back to his love of skateboarding. As a sports professional, father and business owner, Hawk's keynote will share his story of building a global brand while maintaining authenticity, giving back to the community and his lessons in leadership.

Other timely topics to be discussed at the event include:

Macro Trends & the Effect on CRE

Industry Leaders Roundtable

State of Capital Markets

The Great Migration to South Florida : The View from Real Estate Stakeholders

Government Relations Update and Regulatory Pipeline

Compare & Contrast: Lending Trends

Multifamily, Affordability and the State of Housing

The Future of Office: Impact on Property Valuation and Lending

What's Left to Lend On?

When: January 8-11, 2023



Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139



Program: https://bit.ly/3DLNJs4



Registration: https://bit.ly/3NLxkIt

"We are thrilled to be hosting our annual January Conference again this year in Miami," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "Since reconvening in-person, our conference attendees have benefitted from the various panels and networking opportunities and the spirited discussions that add value to our community. This year will be no exception, and we look forward to providing attendees with key insights into the critical issues and policies affecting the future of commercial real estate finance as we head into what will no doubt be an interesting and challenging 2023." CREFC is excited and grateful to have Cadwalader as the Partner Sponsor for this year's January Conference.

As part of its commitment to encouraging students of diverse backgrounds to participate in the CRE finance industry, CREFC, in conjunction with MF1 and Greystone are offering 30 complimentary registration passes to undergraduate and graduate students to attend CREFC Miami. The program intends to help students gain helpful insights through panels, learn from speakers and network during a full day of professional development programing geared towards individuals wanting to learn more about the industry. Students can apply on CREFC's website.

To learn more about CREFC's upcoming conferences and events, please visit: https://www.crefc.org/events

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

