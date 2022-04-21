CREFC Young Professionals Steering Committee Names Incoming Co-Chairs

CREFC's Young Professionals Steering Committee has named its incoming Co-Chairs for the 2022-2023 term. Transition of current and incoming Committee Co-Chairs coincides with the CREFC Annual Conference, which will be held in NYC, June 13-15.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council ("CREFC"), the industry association that exclusively represents the $5.1 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, is pleased to announce the incoming Co-Chairs of its Young Professionals Steering Committee, Nancy Coelho, FTI Consulting, and Jared Gans, Holland & Knight LLP. Nancy and Jared will oversee the Young Professionals Steering Committee, which is made of Young Professionals and members of CREFC's Board of Governors. The Steering Committee oversees the Young Professionals Network, whose mission is to provide a platform for junior CRE finance professionals to foster meaningful business relationships and gain relevant industry knowledge through networking events, seminars, and panels.

We joined the CREFC Young Professionals (YP) network to foster meaningful business relationships and gain industry knowledge and have had the opportunity to be involved with planning and executing events and programs that the YP community has expressed interest in. After two years serving as YP committee members, we're excited to be given the opportunity to continue our support as Co-Chairs of the YP Steering Committee. We are dedicated to providing meaningful programs for members and a platform where others can contribute and engage with CREFC. We'd like to give a huge thank you to Lilly Kaufmann and Frank Yin for their dedication and leadership – we have big shoes to fill and are looking forward to continuing the CREFC YP mission.

- Nancy Coelho and Jared Gans, incoming YP Steering Committee Co-Chairs

The current co-chairs of the YP Steering Committee, Lilly Kaufmann, UBS O'Connor, and Frank Kin, KKR-Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, will remain within the YP leadership as members on the Advisor Board. CREFC is incredibly thankful for their years of dedication and leadership, especially as they navigated the Steering Committee and Subcommittees through completely virtual programming during COVID.

CREFC's Young Professionals Subcommittees are currently accepting applications for the 2022 term. For additional information, please visit crefc.org.

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for lenders, investors and servicers engaged in the $5.1 trillion commercial real estate finance industry. More than 300 companies and over 17,000 individuals are members of CREFC. Member firms include life company and bank balance-sheet lenders, securitized lenders, alternative, high-yield lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers and rating agencies, among others. CREFC promotes capital formation, encouraging commercial real estate finance market efficiency, transparency and liquidity. CREFC also acts as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, plays a vital role in setting market standards and provides education for market participants in this key sector of the global economy. CREFC affiliates operate in Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit crefc.org.

