CREFC's 3Q 2023 Board of Governors Sentiment Index Reveals Cautious Improvement

News provided by

CRE Finance Council

10 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the industry association that exclusively represents the $5.9 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, announced the results of its Third-Quarter 2023 (3Q 2023) Board of Governors (BOG) Sentiment Index survey. Administered between September 12 and 22, 2023, the survey serves as a reliable barometer of CRE finance market conditions and outlook as perceived by senior members of the industry.

Continue Reading

The 3Q 2023 BOG Index rose by 5% to 82.7 from 78.5 in the previous quarter, signaling a cautious uptick in sentiment. The results show that while the overall sentiment toward CRE finance businesses improved, a sizable 58% still maintain a negative outlook. This, however, was down from 67% recorded in the previous quarter.

Key Highlights from the 3Q 2023 Core Questions:

  • Economy: While expectations for the U.S. economy in the next 12 months remain subdued, there was a notable reduction in respondents expecting worsening conditions (44% in 3Q 2023 from 55% in the prior quarter).

  • Policy: The sector expects increased negative effects from federal legislative and regulatory actions, with 56% expecting detrimental impacts compared to 49% in 2Q 2023.

  • Rates: Concerns that mortgage and capitalization rates will negatively impact CRE finance businesses rose to 80% in 3Q 2023 from 65% in 2Q 2023.

  • CRE Fundamentals: Optimism is returning slowly, with an increase in those expecting improvements or no changes in fundamentals like occupancy and rents.

  • Transaction Activity: Growing optimism was detected in investor demand for CRE/multifamily assets, with 33% expecting more demand compared to 25% in 2Q 2023.

  • Financing Demand: Borrower demand for financing is expected to rise, with 53% expecting more demand, unchanged from 2Q 2023.

  • Liquidity: A notable shift in expectations for heightened CRE debt liquidity was seen, moving toward a positive or neutral stance.

  • CMBS Capital Markets: There was a clear rise in positive sentiment for CMBS and CRE CLO demand and improving spreads.

  • Industry Sentiment Less Negative: As noted earlier, a majority (58%) maintain a negative outlook, down from 67% in the prior quarter.

Observations from Additional Topical Questions:

  • Higher for Longer. The market anticipates sustained higher rates.

  • Multifamily. There is increased concern over multifamily, with rising costs, slowing rent growth, and mounting maturities despite a low current delinquency rate.

  • Office Tiering Dominates. Respondents note a significant tiering in the performance of properties, notably in the office segment.

  • Return to Office? Many expected a stronger return-to-office trend than what they see today.

  • Cautiously Optimistic. Responses reflect a cautious anticipation of more transactions in the coming quarters amidst prevailing challenges around property values and the lack of loan production.

"This quarter's BOG Sentiment Index signals a tempered increase in optimism; however, the texture of this optimism is layered," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC.

"Key concerns reverberate around the anticipation of higher-for-longer rates, regulatory overstep, and the broader economy. As we navigate this period of prolonged uncertainty, CREFC will continue to be a resource and advocate for the industry and its members."

For a summary of the results of the 3Q 2023 survey, please click here.

About CREFC's Board of Governors Sentiment Index

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry. More than 400 companies and over 18,000 individuals are members of CREFC. CREFC's members serve a critical role in the US economy by financing office buildings, industrial and warehouse properties, multifamily housing, retail facilities, hotels, and other types of commercial and multifamily real estate.

Nearly 60 senior executives in the commercial real estate finance markets represent CREFC's Board of Governors and hail from every sector of the commercial real estate lending and mortgage-related debt investing markets. CREFC Governors include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, mortgage bankers, private equity firms, loan servicers, rating agencies, attorneys, accountants, and others. CREFC's Governors serve up to six years on CREFC's Board and are all senior members in their firms and the industry.

CREFC's BOG Sentiment Index, which was launched in 2017, aims to gauge quarter-to-quarter shifts in market conditions for the CRE finance market and the outlook for the future. The survey consists of nine core questions, as well as added topical questions (not factored into the BOG Index). First administered in 2017, he Index equally weighs the responses to each question and then sums those weighted responses to create a single index.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council

Also from this source

CREFC Announces 2023 Capital Markets Fall Conference

CREFC Announces 2023 Capital Markets Fall Conference

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the $5.9 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance...
CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance Announces Fourth Annual CREFC Scholars Recipients

CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance Announces Fourth Annual CREFC Scholars Recipients

The 2023-2024 CREFC Scholars were announced today by the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) and the Schack Institute of Real Estate at The NYU School of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.