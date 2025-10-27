Cregis Joins Blockchain Life 2025 as Platinum Sponsor

Showcasing Enterprise-Grade Web3 Infrastructure at Dubai's Premier Blockchain Event on October 28–29

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cregis, a leading provider of enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure, will join Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai on October 28–29 as a Platinum Sponsor, showcasing its enterprise-grade Web3 infrastructure designed to power secure and scalable digital asset adoption.

Visitors can find Cregis at Booth P10 in the Festival Arena, where the team will showcase its latest innovations, including the MPC Wallet and Crypto Payment Engine. Alongside these product highlights, Cregis will also share updates on its regulatory presence and security validations, underscoring its commitment to both regulatory compliance and advanced blockchain infrastructure.

The Blockchain Shift: From Buzzword to Backbone

Blockchain is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of digital transformation, powering advancements in finance, commerce, and emerging Web3 ecosystems. Beyond serving as the foundation for cryptocurrencies, blockchain is being adopted to enhance transparency, efficiency, and security across industries. Regulatory clarity, such as the frameworks introduced by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), further strengthens confidence among businesses and investors, enabling responsible growth. With innovation supported by thoughtful regulation, blockchain continues to drive the evolution of global markets and decentralized technologies.

Cregis Sets the Standard for Compliance and Innovation

Building on this momentum, Dubai has positioned itself as a leading hub for blockchain and digital assets, where innovation converges with regulation to shape the future of Web3. The city's proactive initiatives, from fostering cryptocurrency adoption to piloting blockchain applications in trade and government services, illustrate how decentralized technologies can be scaled responsibly. By aligning cutting-edge infrastructure with clear compliance standards, Dubai not only attracts global enterprises and investors but also sets a benchmark for how blockchain can seamlessly integrate into everyday economic activity.

Blockchain Life 2025 stands as a clear testament to Dubai's position as a global hub for blockchain and digital assets. This large-scale annual forum brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the world to explore the future of Web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining. As a leading global hub for blockchain and digital assets, Blockchain Life 2025 offers a vital platform for participants to exchange insights, connect with like-minded professionals, and explore emerging technologies and business opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem.

From Vision to Reality: Cregis Accelerates Blockchain Adoption

Blockchain Life 2025 is a key platform for the global blockchain industry to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation forward. For Cregis, participating alongside industry leaders is not the end of the journey but a step toward a larger goal. The company remains committed to helping enterprises adopt blockchain technology with ease, leveraging insights and knowledge gained at the event to continually enhance its enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure.

As enterprises increasingly embrace blockchain technology, Cregis recognizes the opportunity and continues to innovate solutions tailored to the needs of diverse industries. By participating in Blockchain Life 2025, Cregis underscores a clear message: blockchain adoption is no longer a distant possibility. It is here today, and Cregis stands ready to help businesses integrate it seamlessly.

About Cregis Techology Ltd

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings—MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine—help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

