HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cregis, a leading digital asset solution provider, will exhibit at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025 from November 12–14 at the Singapore Expo (Booth 4G21). The company will showcase its enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, emphasizing innovation, scalability, and secure asset management.

Cregis Joins Singapore Fintech Festival 2025

Cregis provides a comprehensive suite of digital asset solutions for enterprises, including Self-Custodial MPC Wallets, Crypto Payment Engine, TronGas Station, Trust Vault Custody Technology, and Crypto Off-Ramp. These offerings are designed to empower businesses of all sizes to seamlessly integrate digital assets into their operations, fostering a more connected and resilient financial future.

Crypto Adoption Leads Fintech Revolution

The rapid evolution of the fintech industry is increasingly driven by the adoption of robust crypto infrastructure. Enterprises across the sector are exploring ways to accept stablecoins, enable on-chain settlements, and reduce reliance on traditional intermediaries. In this dynamic landscape, Cregis plays a pivotal role.

A cornerstone of Cregis's offering is its Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS), which allows businesses to directly embed cryptocurrencywallet functionalities into their existing systems and software. This seamless integration enables enterprises to tap into blockchain capabilities, driving product innovation and expanding their digital asset services. Furthermore, Cregis leverages its MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technologies across its product suite. With over 8 years of experience safeguarding digital assets, Cregis has successfully secured over $60 billion in crypto transactions, maintaining an average daily transaction volume exceeding $100 million. This proven track record underscores Cregis's commitment to providing unparalleled security, operational efficiency, and streamlined transaction capabilities.

Singapore as the Leading Fintech Hub

While Asia has long been recognized as the fastest-growing region for fintech development, Singapore stands out as its leading hub. With a forward-thinking government that prioritizes regulatory clarity and acknowledges the role of crypto in the financial ecosystem, Singapore continues to attract global leaders, innovators, and regulators working to shape the future of fintech in the region. The organization of Singapore Fintech Festival 2025 is a testament to this leadership.

Cregis recognizes Singapore's pivotal role as a global fintech center and reaffirms its commitment to being a key player in shaping Asia's digital asset economy. Through its participation in this year's event, Cregis not only strengthens its credibility among traditional finance stakeholders but also underscores its mission to bridge innovation and compliance in the digital asset space.

What to Expect at Booth 4G21

Visitors can experience firsthand how Cregis's enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure is making digital asset integration more practical and scalable for mainstream adoption. The Cregis team will be available for strategic partnership discussions, while Customer Success specialists will provide tailored guidance to enterprises on their crypto adoption journey. Attendees can also look forward to engaging activities and interactive experiences throughout their visit.

Beyond Singapore Fintech Festival 2025

While the Singapore Fintech Festival 2025 serves as a global platform, Cregis's ambitions extend far beyond the event. The company envisions a future where crypto payments are as seamless as card transactions, where businesses can securely custody assets without third-party dependence, and where blockchain infrastructure integrates effortlessly with traditional finance.

Through continuous innovation and an enterprise-focused approach, Cregis is not merely participating in the Web3 revolution — it is helping to architect it. Its presence at Singapore Fintech Festival 2025 sends a clear message: the infrastructure for mainstream digital asset adoption is here, and Cregis is leading the charge to make it happen.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings—MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and a robust Payment Engine—help exchanges, fintech platforms, and Web3 businesses manage digital assets with confidence.

With over 3,500 businesses served globally, Cregis empowers businesses to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.

