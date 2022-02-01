CRELATE EXPANDS OMNI PLATFORM WITH ADVANCED VENDOR MANAGEMENT SYSTEM INTEGRATION

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crelate, creators of the leading, flexible recruitment platform for modern talent-focused businesses, today announced the addition of their proprietary Vendor Management System (VMS) integration to the company's industry-leading Crelate Omni™ platform. The new integration, seamlessly connecting VMS platforms and Crelate's premier Applicant Tracking System (ATS), enables recruiting and staffing professionals to instantly accelerate time to hire and improve overall productivity.

"Professionals in talent-focused businesses are in a challenging labor market. Meeting their customers' needs right now means minimizing distractions and friction," said Aaron Elder, CEO and co-founder of Crelate. "It's more imperative than ever to have a highly responsive, agile and functional suite of technology that optimizes and automates core processes. Our new VMS integration eliminates redundant administrative work and furthers our goal to create the most efficient toolset possible for recruiters."

Crelate Omni's new VMS integration streamlines the intake of opportunities to accelerate the overall recruiting process, without requiring users to leave their ATS. With this advancement, recruiting and staffing professionals can spend less time updating records across disparate systems manually and more time focused on identifying candidates and building meaningful relationships.

Crelate has also added native Contact Data Enrichment, enabling recruiting and staffing professionals to further streamline sourcing directly within the Omni platform, eliminating the time-consuming process of scouring multiple sources for accurate candidate information. Refreshed quarterly, contact data can be instantaneously updated with new job titles, contact information, and work history. Crelate users will now be able to instantly enrich candidate information through the core platform or via the Crelate Chrome Extension for seamless import.

Crelate Omni, rated consistently as a Leader by G2 in the ATS category, is the industry's most flexible platform, delivering end-to-end visibility and management across the complete workflow of recruiting and staffing businesses. The addition of the VMS integration and Data Enrichment capabilities adds to an intuitive and integrated workflow that empowers firms to tackle any hiring process with the highest levels of efficiency.

"We're excited to add these meaningful functionalities to Crelate Omni," added Elder. "Recruiting and staffing professionals need to be focused on identifying talent – including talent that may need transitioning to new opportunities – versus managing cumbersome processes, stitched together software platforms, and all manual activities that slow down candidate pipeline building or client relationships. Crelate Omni is a foundation focused on driving efficiencies in recruiting and staffing and we look forward to continuing to advance those capabilities in 2022."

Founded in 2012, Crelate is a fast, flexible recruitment platform for modern talent businesses— recruiting, staffing, and consulting. With over 1,600 customers, Crelate enables agencies of any size to compete with industry giants while preserving their unique processes and competitive advantages by integrating a powerful and customizable ATS, Recruiting CRM, and back-office management. With an intuitive and flexible architecture, Crelate equips firms with the tools to make more placements, win more business, and seriously scale teams.

At Crelate, our mission is to grow lasting prosperity for all through the empowerment of entrepreneurship and employment. To learn more about Crelate, visit www.crelate.com.

