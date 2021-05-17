Crello Breaks the Rules of Photobanks for Creators

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crello, an online graphic design platform, is launching Crello Unlimited , an expansive royalty-free library with no limits on attribution or downloads. The library currently has more than a million assets, but will have over six million by Fall 2021.

The Crello Unlimited library boasts royalty-free photos, high-resolution videos and vectors for unlimited use, at no extra cost. In addition to being able to download these assets, they can be used anywhere. No other graphic design tool and photo bank offers a royalty-free asset library of this size and quality for such a low price AND with unlimited use.

The Crello Pro plan costs $7.99/month USD when paid annually, or $9.99/month USD when paid monthly. Usually, creators have a choice between free stocks with overused images or paid photo banks with limits on assets usage or additional fee per asset. But Crello Pro users will now have the entire Unlimited library at their disposal.

There is also a Crello Starter plan, which is free. Users of that plan can also access all benefits of the Unlimited library, with one difference—creative assets should be attributed with Crello source.

Crello Unlimited is built as a creative content hub, where users can quickly find perfect assets using very detailed filters, download and use royalty-free files as they are or instantly take them to the Crello Editor to use in design templates.

"We give our users unprecedented access and creative freedom for them to be focused on their main business goals, not on limits," said Vadim Nekhai, CEO at Crello. "We built Crello to simplify the life for marketers and business owners who don't have design skills or budget, but need their work to look appealing and professional. Now, we're launching the Unlimited library to simplify the way they can make their designs more unique and stand-out."

In addition to Unlimited Library access, Crello Pro users have:

No limits on the number of project downloads.

Brand Kits, a one-stop design solution that stores brand assets like logo, typography, and color palettes to keep all projects consistent with the brand identity.

Background remover.

Collaboration tools to work on projects with the team.

200 million photos and videos from Depositphotos (both free and paid).

About Crello

Crello is an easy-to-use online graphic design tool that allows you to create static and animated design projects in 70+ various formats for social media, ads, print, personal, and business needs for free. Available in the web version and iOS/Android applications, the collection has over 50,000 templates, which are regularly updated by professional designers. The platform gives access to the library of music, fonts, animations, and objects, as well as 200 mln photo and video from Depositphotos.

To learn more, visit www.crello.com/about-crello/

