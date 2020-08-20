Crème de la Crème and National Jewish Health Collaborate to Protect Students and Staff

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crème de la Crème, a national premier child care, preschool, and after school provider, has selected National Jewish Health, the nation's leading respiratory hospital, as its strategic health care advisor to focus on providing the safest environment possible for students, families, and staff during this unprecedented health crisis. Crème de la Crème offers child care and early education for up to 18,000 children ages 0-12 years old in 46 schools across 14 states.

Crème de la Crème has a detailed plan and procedures in place to ensure the well-being of its children and their families as well as the staff of the organization. National Jewish Health physicians will now bring their deep expertise to work alongside Crème de la Crème leadership and staff to identify potential enhancements to that plan, review, and develop additional safety protocols and provide education and insights in an ongoing effort to continuously improve health and safety.

"Safety and security is our number one core value, particularly in these unprecedented times," said Bruce Karpas, CEO of Crème de la Crème. "Forming this relationship with National Jewish Health, a world leader in respiratory and related diseases, is a key step to ensuring we are doing our very best for our young students, their families, and our staff."

Pamela Zeitlin, MD, MPhil, PhD, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at National Jewish Health, added, "We are excited to bring our expertise in respiratory care and infectious disease to the Crème de la Crème programs. We've been impressed at the measures Crème de la Crème has already taken to ensure the well-being of their entire community and we look forward to working with them going forward."

National Jewish Health responded quickly to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating acute care and recovery clinics for children and adults suffering from the virus. In addition, they have treated critically ill patients suffering from the virus effects in five western states and New York and developed multiple diagnostic testing platforms for both the virus and antibodies to the virus. They turned their research focus to the task of finding treatments and understanding this new virus and are working at the forefront of clinical and basic research.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 121 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune, and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit the media resources page.

For National Jewish Health media inquiries contact: Adam Dormuth at 303-398-1082 or [email protected]

Crème de la Crème is a leader in early education, offering high quality care and curriculum to the communities they serve. Established in 1982, Crème de la Crème has consistently focused on providing the best possible environment for the children in their care. Crème de la Crème's curriculum, campus, and amenities have been the hallmark of their success. Mandarin, Spanish, Coding & Robotics are just some of the diverse classes offered to students starting at 2 years old.

For more information about Crème de la Crème, please visit our website www.cremedelacreme.com

SOURCE Crème de la Crème

Related Links

https://cremedelacreme.com

