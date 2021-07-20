Crème Group Announces Launch of CremeYaad; a Game Changing Marketplace for Regional Products

RANDOLPH, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crème Group, a company that specializes in developing brands in various industries, has announced the launch of its next innovative solution. CremeYaad is an online marketplace that focuses on the sale and purchase of regional products.

CremeYaad is an online marketplace for regional products.

The online marketplace is a no-brainer for sellers who sell products from other countries of the world within North America. Sign up is free and there are no additional or hidden charges for signing up. CremeYaad handles the logistics and packaging so sellers receive all packaging free of cost in addition to being able to print prepaid shipping labels right from their seller dashboard on CremeYaad.

For buyers, the platform solves a major problem for people who have to travel long distances to get to the shop that sells their favorite product from back home or other countries. They can browse multiple shops located all over North America and look for what they need by product origin, product type, or just search for the exact product name and get it delivered right to their doorstep.

Talking about the need for a solution, Crème Group CEO Kirk-Lew Charley explained, "During the pandemic, we saw a massive surge in people shifting their spending online. A large number of small businesses that sell regional products did not have a platform to sell their products online, and as a result, many customers who needed these products had no way of getting them. CremeYaad is built to solve that problem. We want to give these small businesses an easy-to-use and cost-effective platform to sell their products and grow their business while giving the hundreds of thousands of customers a single place for all their regional product needs."

Further expanding on the community aspect of CremeYaad and how it is a special opportunity for sellers, Crème Group COO Hasan Shahid added, "There are hundreds of marketplaces out there but what makes us unique is that we are bringing together a community that hasn't had a good way of connecting so far. CremeYaad will change the way small businesses sell their regional products. We want to work with each seller on our platform to ensure we can maximize their profitability and make their business better than it was when they signed up with us."

CremeYaad is scheduled to launch in September 2021 but buyer and seller signups are underway right now on their website for people who want to get in early on the action.

For queries, reach out to us at [email protected].

Related Images

cremeyaad.jpg

CremeYaad

CremeYaad is an online marketplace for regional products.

SOURCE The Creme Group