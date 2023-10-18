Creme of Nature Announces 2023-2024 Scholarship Winners and Furthers Commitment to Education with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Creme of Nature

18 Oct, 2023, 17:11 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature, a leading brand in the ethnic haircare industry, demonstrated its continued support to education and empowerment by participating in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Annual Leadership Institute and Gala. The event, which took place from September 20 to 23 at the Hilton Washington in Washington, D.C., brought together outstanding students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for a transformative experience.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is recognized for its steadfast dedication to uplifting HBCU students through scholarships, capacity-building programs, and innovative research endeavors. Sharing this ethos of education and community betterment, Creme of Nature's participation in the Annual Leadership Institute and Gala was a natural collaboration.

One of the standout features of the event was the "Style Lab" hosted by Creme of Nature. From Thursday to Saturday, HBCU scholars received complimentary hairstyling services and consultations from seasoned hair stylists. This initiative not only enhanced attendees' confidence for a day of interviews but also emphasized the brand's commitment to promoting healthy and radiant hair in all aspects of life, both personal and professional.

Attendees were treated to swag bags courtesy of Creme of Nature, including some of the brand's most popular products, Argan Oil Perfect Edges, Argan Shampoo, and Certified Natural Ingredients Moisture Rich Hair Color.

As a testament to their enduring alliance with TMCF, the week after the Leadership institute, Creme of Nature announced its 2023 Legacy of Leadership Scholarship recipients in partnership with TMCF. Creme of Nature's Legacy of Leadership $100,000 Scholarship fund grants 20 deserving students a cash scholarship for articulating the legacies they aspire to create. To celebrate these talented individuals, Creme of Nature held a virtual winner's celebration, where recipients were also awarded with additional goodies from the brand, along with professional coaching.

"Creme of Nature is elated to continue our collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and actively back the Annual Leadership Institute and Gala," expressed Stephanie Burks, Senior Marketing Director at Creme of Nature. "Our faith in the brilliance and potential of HBCU students fuels our drive to furnish them with avenues that embolden and motivate them to realize their true nature of excellence."

For more info about Creme of Nature's association with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, we invite you to explore CremeofNature.com.

Media Inquiries can be directed to Grant Nolan, Publicist, at The Wilder Agency ([email protected]).

About Creme of Nature:
Creme of Nature is a trusted brand in the haircare industry, offering a wide range of products designed to promote healthy and beautiful hair. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Creme of Nature has become a favorite among consumers seeking the best in haircare solutions.

