Creme of Nature Announces Inaugural Winners of Their $100,000 Legacy to Leadership HBCU Scholarship Fund

CHICAGO, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature today announced the inaugural recipients of their first "Legacy to Leadership" HBCU Scholarship program after carefully vetting through a number of highly qualified applicants. Twenty HBCU students from across the U.S. are now slated to receive a $5,000 scholarship from the company, which represents $100,000 in overall funding from the Creme of Nature brand.

Legacy Image

Furthermore, the winners will not only receive $5,000 in funding support, but they will also receive Creme of Nature products, along with being honored as part of the company's Legacy To Leadership Virtual Celebration.

The Legacy to Leadership program was originated to assist black students with the critical funding support they need to nurture and develop their personal legacy brands, as well as to support the company's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that's specific to HBCUs.

With college-wide statistics showing that Caucasian students get more than 75% of all institutional merit-based scholarship and grant funding, despite the fact that they represent less than 3/4 of student population, Creme of Nature felt it was important to bring its financial support directly to the student bodies of historically black colleges as a way to help even the playing field.

"The dynamic network of HBCU institutions have instilled confidence and created a space for dreams to be obtained for Black Students for generations," said Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services and alum of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU). "Creme of Nature shares the values of excellence that are prominent in the HBCU network and we are proud to assist the current generation of students with educational funding as they carry these superlative traditions onto the next generation."

Miles Armstrong, a 2021 Legacy to Leadership Scholarship winner went on to share, "I am a walking legacy. Attending an HBCU, specifically FAMU, is a legacy that I embody and will pass on to my grandchildren. Thanks so much to Creme of Nature for supporting my dreams."

You are now invited to join Creme of Nature in congratulating all 20 honorees representing a variety of HBCUs across the U.S. including….

FULL NAME HBCU

Alana Smith Howard University

Alyssa Cabezas Spelman College

Ariana Holloway Tuskegee University

Nia Hammett North Carolina A&T State University

Jonathan Rhone Howard University

Miles Armstrong Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Xavier Hammond Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Mariah Pearson North Carolina A&T State University

Said Mohamed Howard University

Jheannelle Johnson Howard University

Jahia Collier Hampton University

Kenthia Roberts Howard University

Christine Stoll Howard University

Shaneer Heath Bennett College

Madison Mobley Central State University

Brie Turner Howard University

Morgan Kelley Spelman College

Shaunyce Lee Morgan State University

Lavelle DeHughes Tuskegee University

Amirah Turner Grambling State University

For more than 100 years, HBCU institutions have served as cultural and business incubators for thousands of Black students to cultivate their legacy brands. Creme of Nature is deeply familiar with the notion of legacy as one of the first mainstream haircare lines dedicated to creating products for Black hair. That was 40 years ago. Since then, Creme of Nature has become a staple for generations of families as grandmothers, mothers, daughters and aunties have used the brand consistently to ensure healthy and beautiful hair.

Fans are encouraged to follow Creme of Nature on social media @CremeOfNature on Facebook , YouTube and Instagram . Or for more information about the Legacy to Leadership Scholarship program please visit https://cremeofnature.com/legacy-of-leadership/

Contact:

Emerald-Jane Hunter

312-291-1099

[email protected]

SOURCE Creme of Nature