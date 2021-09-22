Creme of Nature Announces Its First $30,000 Legacy of Leadership Pitch Competition, Designed to Inspire Entrepreneurship in HBCU Students Across the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature today announced that it has teamed up with The Thurgood Marshall College Fund's (TMCF) Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) Division to launch its first Legacy of Leadership Case Study Pitch Competition. The Pitch Competition will provide HBCU students across the U.S. with a chance to gain hands-on experience, training and mentorship involvement so they can be fully equipped with the business tools needed to become the next generation of black entrepreneurs and business leaders.

"After awarding 20 HBCU students with our Legacy of Leadership scholarships earlier this year, we made a firm commitment that our impact would remain and be ongoing for years to come," said Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services and alum of Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU). "So here we are again with the second installment of our Legacy of Leadership initiative, which is a pitch competition that will allow us to tap into some of the greatest minds across our communities and prepare them to be forward-thinking entrepreneurs throughout all sorts of industries. We are grateful to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund for partnering with us to make this happen."

The application process is now open to all HBCU students looking to demonstrate their innovative thinking and problem-solving skills for a chance to win a full package of prizes and their share of $30,000 in scholarship funding. Once all applications have been reviewed, only 30 HBCU students will be officially invited to join the competition. These participants will then be tasked with solving case studies presented by a number of business leaders and corporate partners. Throughout the contest, students will be competing alongside their fellow peers, while also gaining experience in Venture Ideation, Business Model Canvas, Design Thinking, Pitching, and Entrepreneurship.

TO APPLY

Click here to complete the 2021 Legacy of Leadership Pitch Competition application.

Application Open Date: September 20, 2021

Application Close Date: October 21, 11:59pm ET

Eligibility

Requirements for students interested in applying to this program:

Enrolled full-time in an accredited HBCU or PBI

Must be classified as a second-semester freshman, sophomore or junior for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year (must not graduate before summer 2022 or after fall 2024)

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.7 or higher

Must be in good academic standing with no disciplinary infractions

Willing to grow and learn in a collaborative environment

Demonstrates the ability to work well on a team

Focus Majors : Marketing, Law, Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, Finance & Accounting, Chemistry & Biology, Business Administrations

Benefits

Students participating in this program will benefit from the following:

Possible Summer 2022 internship opportunities

Scholarships, prizes, and awards for winning teams and MVPs

Engaging business models, design thinking, venture ideation, and pitching sessions

Opportunity to network and build relationships with corporate partners

Exclusive swag box for all participants

For more information about Legacy of Leadership visit https://cremeofnature.com/legacy-of-leadership/. Also, be sure to follow Creme of Nature on social media @CremeOfNature on Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

About Creme of Nature

For more than four decades, Creme of Nature has created a plethora of remarkable hair products to help women achieve their best hair. Creme of Nature is the first multicultural brand to offer hair care and styling products with Argan oil with its Creme of Nature with Argan Oil from Morocco product line of more than 25 hair care and styling products that provide intense conditioning and nourishment. Creme of Nature has the best hair care products for great style and healthy hair. Fans can follow the brand online @CremeOfNature on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For more information, please visit www.cremeofnature.com

