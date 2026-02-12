Creme of Nature Introduces Scalp Relief Wipes in Partnership with Chief Brand Officer Keke Palmer

This launch marks the brand's first product collaboration with Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, producer, and television host Keke Palmer, who was appointed Creme of Nature Chief Brand Officer last year. Her involvement reflects her commitment to celebrating the beauty and versatility of textured hair and advancing solutions that solve common pain points within the community.

"As someone who wears protective styles often, I know how real the struggle can be between wash days. When we started conceptualizing the Scalp Relief Wipes, I knew we had to create something that truly spoke to the everyday realities of protective styling," explains Palmer. "These are a game-changer – designed to gently cleanse and soothe without disrupting your style. It's the kind of product I wish I had growing up, and I'm proud to help bring it to life."

Part of the beloved Argan Oil from Morocco collection, Scalp Relief Wipes offer a simple, mess-free way to keep the scalp feeling fresh with any hairstyle. Key product benefits include:

Helps soothe occasional itchy scalp due to dryness, with moisturizing agents, aloe vera and soothing witch hazel.

Removes product buildup and gently lifts away residue from styling products, sweat, and oils – without the need for water – helping to prevent frizz and extend the life of any style.

Eliminates odor, providing freshness and maintaining hairstyles for longer.

"At Creme of Nature, we aim to empower our community with bold, modern solutions designed to meet the needs of their active lifestyles," comments Chandra Coleman, Revlon's SVP of Marketing for Hair brands. "We're addressing a common pain point for individuals with protective styles – the challenge of keeping the scalp clean and refreshed between wash days – to help our customers maintain a healthy scalp effortlessly, extend the life of their style and stay confident throughout the week."

Retailing at $10.99, Creme of Nature Scalp Relief Wipes are available in resealable, 20 ct. pouches on Amazon and local beauty supply stores today and will launch at Target and Walmart in February and March, respectively. High-resolution images can be found here .

To learn more about new wipes and the Creme of Nature brand, visit www.cremeofnature.com .

About Creme of Nature:

Born in 1976 on the South Side of Chicago, Creme of Nature® is a Black-founded and Black-led brand offering a full assortment of proven, high-quality hair products for Care, Styling, and Color designed specifically for coily, curly, and wavy hair. For over 45 years, the brand continues to be a trusted name for those seeking effective and nurturing hair care products. For more information, follow @cremeofnature on Instagram and Facebook, @cremeofnatureofficial on TikTok and YouTube, and visit www.cremeofnature.com .

