Creme of Nature Launches Second Installment of $100,000 Legacy to Leadership HBCU Scholarship Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Honor of Black History Month, Creme of Nature launched the second installment of their "Legacy of Leadership" Scholarship Fund for HBCU students. Beginning February 28, currently enrolled HBCU students across the U.S. will be able to apply for a share in $100,000 in scholarship funding. The scholarships will be administered by The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).



Together, with an amazing line-up of partners, Creme of Nature will work in collaboration with Walmart to raise awareness of the scholarship at the retail level. An end cap display in over 1900 stores will feature Creme of Nature products along with two Black Owned, Black Founded beauty brands. Those brands include Young Kings, an all-natural and organic hair care line especially for brown and black young males, and the popular Crayon Case, an innovative cosmetic line designed for the everyday consumer of color and the professional make-up artist.

Walmart has a long history of supporting HBCU students. Understanding college students have a myriad of technical needs, Walmart provided a $10K grant to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to gift the 20 BHM winners with a $500 technology award. The grant will help students purchase laptops, digital tools or other tech resources to enhance their learning experience at school or virtually.

"Walmart is committed to creating opportunity and access to education in the communities we serve," said Regine Moore, Director, Walmart Constituent Relations. "We are happy to help drive awareness of the Legacy in Leadership scholarship fund initiative."

"We are so excited in this year's program, to be able to partner with like-minded small Black Owned businesses – affording them the opportunity to participate in a big community and cultural initiative" said Stephanie Burks, Sr. Marketing Director, Revlon Multicultural. "Collectively, we will bring our Legacy of Leadership Scholarship program to life within the Walmart store environment. With all of our efforts working in concert, we will provide critical funding and confidence to HBCU students working to achieve their personal and professional goals." says Burks.

To learn more about Legacy of Leadership, and the requirements to qualify, HBCU students are encouraged to visit the Creme of Nature website now. On February 28, 2022, a link to the application process will be installed. Students can complete the application and upload a two-minute video – answering the question "What legacy means to me".

Applications will be accepted from February 28, 2022 through April 4, 2022.

Twenty HBCU students will be selected to receive up to $5,000 in scholarship funds and other prizes - including Creme of Nature products - to help with their financial educational needs.



The goal is to assist students in the nurturing and development of their personal legacy brands. This innovative program has a dual purpose for Creme of Nature. First, to serve as an ongoing anchor of this educational scholarship venture. Second, to act as a beacon to effectively address the company's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion -- specific to HBCUs.

Fans are encouraged to follow Creme of Nature on social media @CremeOfNature on Facebook , YouTube and Instagram . Or for more information about the Legacy to Leadership Scholarship program please visit https://cremeofnature.com/legacy-of-leadership/

