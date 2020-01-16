Creme of Nature Re-Launches Hair Color Collection Made with Argan Oil and Strengthening Micro-Sphere Technology

"Creating a nourishing color line for textured hair is very important," says Teneya Gholston, Senior Director of Marketing, Creme of Nature. "For this reason, we use nourishing Moroccan Argan oil, so women are left with moisturized and protected hair strands without the risk of a weak coloring treatment. We want women to shine bright inside and out with our new hair color collection."

Exotic Shine™ Color with Argan Oil from Morocco delivers double the Argan Oil treatments for the ultimate conditioning. The system includes both Creme of Nature Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment, which softens and seals in moisture; and the popular Creme of Nature Argan Oil Treatment that locks in shine for radiant color and silky hair.

The new and improved hair color collection, Exotic Shine™ Color with Argan Oil from Morocco, has 4X more shine and is fade resistant. Ultimately, this leaves hair strands visibly stronger and healthier.

Creme of Nature Exotic Shine™ Color is safe for natural hair and extensions and is available in 11 rich, long-lasting, rich, vibrant colors that ensure up to 100% gray coverage.

Intense Black

Black Soft Black

Medium Warm Brown

Light Caramel Brown

Burgundy Blaze

Intensive Red

Red Copper

Bronze Copper

Honey Blonde

Light Golden Blonde

Ginger Blonde

Each hair color system comes with:

Creme Color Hair Developer

Permanent Creme Gel Hair Color

Argan Oil Intensive Conditioning Treatment Packet

Argan Oil Treatment Ampoule

Instruction Sheet and Gloves

Hi-Lift Booster Packet ** (Lt. Golden Blonde & Ginger Blonde shade only)

Exotic Shine™ Color with Argan Oil from Morocco is currently available at beauty supply stores and mass retailers nationwide for $7.99.

