CREModels Launches GL-Based Real Estate Portfolio-Analysis Tool

Newly released CREModels Lighthouse delivers asset-performance insights to investors and asset-managers in multifamily residential, office, retail, industrial and other sectors.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate investors and asset managers now have a powerful way to analyze property and portfolio performance using data pulled directly from the general ledger, announced real estate technology, AI and services leader CREModels.

With CREModels Lighthouse, the new GL-based module for the cloud-based CRESuite platform, users can:

Optimize investment strategies by creating and tracking any desired custom group of assets, including asset type, location, size, property manager, lease-up status, or all of a GP's multi-asset returns for a single investor.

by creating and tracking any desired custom group of assets, including asset type, location, size, property manager, lease-up status, or all of a GP's multi-asset returns for a single investor. Review the latest portfolio performance data in a hassle-free, analysis-ready format that eliminates time-consuming manual reporting methods.

in a hassle-free, analysis-ready format that eliminates time-consuming manual reporting methods. Zero in on potential areas of concern by matching anomalies to actual invoices.

by matching anomalies to actual invoices. Track occupancy metrics at both the asset and portfolio level.

at both the asset and portfolio level. Automatically generate actual-vs.-budget reports that are customizable by month, quarter or year-to-date.

that are customizable by month, quarter or year-to-date. Highlight historical trends within custom views of specific expenses and cash flows.

within custom views of specific expenses and cash flows. Create new budgets based on historical data and performance from prior years.

CREModels Lighthouse is part of the model library in the CRE Suite, which offers portfolio analysis, underwriting and asset management tools. Subscribers can now gain insights into current asset performance by combining newly available budget and historical cash flows with reforecasts.

"The industry already knows CREModels as the standard for pro formas and underwriting models," noted Mike Jaworski, co-founder and Managing Director. "With the launch of this new module, developers and investors can now benefit from the same best-in-class reporting and analytics across the rest of the asset lifecycle. It's a big step forward."



Shaped by more than 15 years of collaboration with real estate clients, the new module aligns cash flows with budgets and pro formas to make asset-monitoring a snap at the individual and portfolio level.

"You can instantly identify the cause of any differences between your budgeted cash flows and what has actually occurred," said Vice President Max Garbus, head of Product Management and Operational Excellence. "For example, property managers can drill down from high-level portfolio categories into asset-level invoices. It eliminates the need to spend hours compiling data before you can even begin to investigate areas of concern."

An analytics-first approach

CREModels Lighthouse integrates with industry-standard accounting software packages but can also be connected to in-house systems and other data sources. It uses AI agents and machine learning as part of custom workflows and automations that bolster efficiency and productivity.

"Investors and asset managers often try to rely on accounting platforms that offer scant analytical capabilities," said Mike Harris, CREModels co-founder and Managing Director. "Alternately, they might use presentation platforms to share files that they themselves have painstakingly created, or just repackage the P&L statement for different audiences. There's no real analytics engine to speak of."

The CRE Suite automatically pulls in thousands of lines of accounting data and leverages AI to intelligently sort this information into standardized categories, customizable per the needs of the client. Those categories could include CAM, admin, utilities, professional fees, management fees, commissions, insurance, real estate taxes, and repairs and maintenance.

"These new dashboards and visualizations provide a complete picture of what's going into your effective gross revenue, total operating expenses, occupancy and NOI," Harris noted. "This new offering puts it all into a language and format that makes sense for someone who is not an accountant and who doesn't spend all day digging through spreadsheets."

For GPs, leveraging this capability is the first step in an efficient and data-driven decision-making process, from managing reserves through to investor distributions. Concludes Jaworski: "Knowing where you are today versus where you should be—layered with what you should expect over the next several years—is crucial to maximizing asset and portfolio performance."

For more information, call 1 (201) 252-7487 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Media Contacts: At CREModels, Mike Harris, (201) 252-7487, [email protected]

