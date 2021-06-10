Creo Announces Collaborations with Fifth & Root and Joiya to Bring Innovative CBG Skincare Products to Market

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creo, an ingredient technology company with a proprietary platform for producing natural cannabinoids without the cannabis plant, today announced collaborations with both Fifth & Root and Joiya to introduce new CBG skincare products using Creo CBG. The company has also unveiled its first annual Creovate event, which will bring together experts to discuss promising cannabinoid ingredients like cannabigerol (CBG) and the future of the industry. The event will be held virtually on June 22, 2021 at 11am PST / 2pm EST and feature celebrity keynote speaker, actor and director Jaime King.

With rarer cannabinoids like CBG only being found in small quantities in the plant, it can be challenging to extract and produce them at scale. Through its proprietary fermentation technology platform, Creo produces pure, consistent, premium cannabinoids at scale, and in a more sustainable way.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Fifth & Root and Joiya to bring high-quality innovative CBG products to market," says Creo Co-founder and CEO, Roy Lipski. "With Creo, our partners gain access to an abundance of superior cannabinoid ingredients that support the development of innovative products for wellness, beauty and nutrition."

Based on recent studies, CBG can act as a natural multi-functional antioxidant to help skin heal, hydrate and delay aging. Using Creo's proprietary CBG, Fifth & Root is introducing a spot treatment for blemishes, while Joiya is adding new targeted skin care products to its collection that calm the skin, promote radiance, and stimulate graceful aging.

"At Fifth & Root we focus on using thoughtfully-crafted, plant-based ingredients. By partnering with Creo and infusing its sustainable and high-quality CBG within future innovation, we are able to expand our collection of pure and natural solutions for healthier skin," says Ginger Mollo, Chief Integration Officer & GM of Fifth & Root.

"Partnering with Creo allows us to deliver clean, safe, and effective skincare products by maximizing the many benefits of CBG and other rarer cannabinoids," says Rachel Ross, VP of Product Innovation of Joiya.

Creovate 2021, Creo's first annual event, will take place on June 22, 2021 at 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST, and will explore the cannabinoid ingredients revolution. The discussion will feature Jaime King, Actor, Director, Producer, Designer, who will share her experience with cannabinoids and how they are a mainstay in her wellness and beauty philosophy. Beauty, wellness, retail and sustainability experts include Liliana George, PhD, Former Estée Lauder Companies Global Corporate R&D Product Innovation and Current Founder of Pure Beauty Concepts; Mia Davis, VP of Sustainability & Impact, Credo Beauty; Bethany Gomez, Managing Director, Brightfield Group; Dr. Jessica Peatross MD, Internist, Gerson Therapist and Functional Medicine Leader; and Mitch Hara, CEO, Advisor & Investor; Cannabis, Beauty, CPG and Retail.

For more information and to register, visit creoingredients.com/creovate

About Creo

Creo is an ingredients technology company that produces high quality cannabinoids using the natural process of fermentation. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in California, Creo's mission is to enable the creation of value-added cannabinoid products that help people everywhere, at scale and in a more environmentally sustainable way, using advanced biology instead of the cannabis plant. Creo's technology partner and major shareholder is industry-leading biotechnology firm Genomatica. To learn more, visit creoingredients.com/.

About Fifth & Root

Fifth & Root was born from an obsession with plants and love of clean skincare. With female scientists and herbalists at the helm of the business Fifth & Root innovates clean, 100% plant-based skincare, infused with cannabinoids, designed to shield and protect skin from urban stressors. Fifth & Root can be found across national stockists such as Ulta Beauty, Urban Outfitters and Revolve. For more information please visit Fifth&Root.com.

About Joiya

Joiya is a direct-to-consumer wellness company that thoughtfully crafts highly-effective cannabinoid enriched products that support and benefit the unique lives of women and their families. Our team of medical doctors, scientists, and product innovators use the world's finest cannabinoids in harmony with scientifically proven all-natural ingredients to create products that support our customer's skin and beauty needs while addressing issues with sleep, pain, and occasional anxiety. Joiya products are promoted and sold socially by our national team of Wellness Advisors that enrich, guide, and inspire our customers through a wellness journey that combines Joiya's amazing products with proven wellness practices that deliver better health and more "joi". For more information, please speak with your local Wellness Advisor or visit us at www.Joiya.life. Or follow Joiya on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Press Contact

PopLab Marketing

Robin Diamond

212-600-4842

[email protected]

SOURCE Creo

Related Links

http://creoingredients.com/

