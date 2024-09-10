CREO Capital Partners Expands Presence with New Headquarters in Miami

Food and consumer-focused private equity firm announces new Brickell-area office

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CREO Capital Partners, an established private equity firm specializing in the food and consumer industry, today announced the relocation of its headquarters to Miami. This strategic move reflects the firm's continued growth and its commitment to capitalizing on Miami's burgeoning status as a leading financial hub in the United States. The firm will maintain its existing offices in Denver and San Francisco.

CREO’s Brickell, Miami office

Known for its focus on buyouts and its deep experience in the food and consumer sector, CREO's investment strategy has seen historical success, with current investments including Insignia International, a prominent Hispanic food platform with over $400 million in sales. In 2021, CREO and its portfolio business Flagship Food Group (now Insignia International) announced a significant investment by BlackRock and other global investment partners.

The decision to move CREO's headquarters to Miami is driven by the city's rapid emergence as a financial powerhouse and its growing influence within the global financial landscape. As reported by the Miami Finance Forum, Miami and Southern Florida has the nation's second-highest concentration of domestic and international banks and other financial institutions. Miami also represents a culturally vibrant city that embodies CREO's strategy of finding special flavors from different cuisines.

"Miami's vibrant culinary and financial ecosystem and its status as a gateway to Latin America and beyond make it a natural choice for our headquarters," said Rob Holland, Managing Partner of CREO Capital Partners. "As we continue to grow and broaden our reach, Miami offers a unique blend of global connectivity and local opportunity that aligns perfectly with our strategic goals." CREO believes that this multi-city approach will help to ensure the company remains well-positioned to leverage its extensive network and continue delivering attractive results for its investors and portfolio companies. The firm is actively looking for talented and driven individuals to join the company as they continue to innovate and grow.

About CREO Capital Partners:

Founded in Los Angeles in 2005, CREO Capital Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm specializing in food and consumer companies. With a focus on value creation through strategic investments and operational excellence, CREO has acquired more than 20 companies and raised over $1.5 billion in equity and debt capital. The firm's investments span a global portfolio with a particular emphasis on partnering with family owners, corporate carve-outs and roll-ups. CREO Capital Partners is currently investing out of its fifth dedicated fund.

