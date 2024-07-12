CREO Group Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with New Bio-Based Solutions and Space-Saving System Rebrand

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CREO Group, a leader in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, proudly announces significant strides in its commitment to sustainability with the introduction of Asili and AgaveGrow, two new bio-based products, and the rebranding of its revolutionary 3D systems to Forever Forward systems. This multifaceted initiative reaffirms CREO Group's dedication to eco-friendly practices and forward-thinking innovations.

A Legacy of Sustainability

For over 70 years, CREO Group has been at the forefront of sustainable packaging. The company's products are 100% recyclable and contain an average of 63% recycled material.

CREO is dedicated to making every solution it creates a sustainable one, ensuring that any product you choose from CREO Group supports your environmental and overall business goals.

Introducing Asili: The Future of Sustainable Containers

Asili represents an exciting innovation in sustainable greenhouse containers. Asili contains more than 70% bio-based material without compromising performance, strength, or flexibility. Fully colorable and printable, these thermoformed containers resist mold and discoloration, and break down naturally over time. They are made from industrially compostable material. CREO Group has committed to further versions of the Asili product in 2025 for customers who desire a home compostable option.

Introducing AgaveGrow: A Bio-Based Innovation for Injection Molded Nursery Containers

AgaveGrow is engineered from a blend of bio-based resin and recycled resins. The agave is a byproduct of the tequila-making process and is used to displace a portion of a container's plastics with a bio-based alternative, reducing fossil-fuel-based plastics and CO 2 emissions. These containers are strong, automation-ready, and seamlessly integrate into existing commercial nursery processes. AgaveGrow is 100% recyclable, offering an affordable and eco-friendly alternative that performs like traditional plastic containers.

Rebranding 3D Systems to Forever Forward

The name shift from 3D to Forever Forward not only reflects CREO's dedication to ongoing innovation and sustainability but also emphasizes this unique pot's forward-facing, brand-boosting feature.

Ship More. Save More. Sell More.

Packs up to 60% more product in the same space compared to competitive pots and trays, leading to significant freight savings.

Easy to Pot. Easy to Spot. Unique design ensures labels always face out, making it easy for customers to spot your brand and product, enhancing visibility and boosting sales.

More Sizes for More Products. Offers a range of sizes from 1 pint to 2.5 quarts, providing space and freight savings across your entire product line.



CREO understands that growers need eco-friendly options that do not disrupt their existing processes. The Forever Forward system is designed to be both cost-effective and easy to integrate, ensuring a seamless transition to more sustainable practices.

Their goal is to make sustainability accessible for everyone and have taken extra steps to give all growers their ideal container option – by making Forever Forward available in 100% recyclable polypropylene or in one of their new bio-based materials for increased planet-positive impact.

Commitment to Forward Motion in Sustainability

Sustainability is at the core of CREO's values. They are paving the way in the use of recycled materials in their products and look forward to continuing their sustainable innovations to positively impact the industry and the planet.

"Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of everything we do," said Amy Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer for CREO Group. "We know the road to sustainability in horticulture will be one of incremental change, and we are equipped to take on the challenge. With the launch of Asili and AgaveGrow, we are providing our customers with more eco-friendly choices that align with their sustainability objectives. CREO Group is committed to being the strongest and most innovative partner possible for our customers."

CREO's commitment to sustainability includes:

Utilizing an average of 55% post-consumer recycled (PCR) and post-industrial recycled (PIR) content in 2024 across all product lines.

Pledging to include a minimum of 15% PCR content on average across all CREO products.

Offering bio-based options made from natural resources to reduce the reliance on plastic.

Join CREO at Cultivate 2024

Discover the new Asili, AgaveGrow, and Forever Forward products at Cultivate 2024 in Columbus, OH, from July 13-16. Experience the latest eco-friendly innovations and meet the team driving the future of sustainable packaging solutions.

About CREO Group

Headquartered in Kissimmee, FL, CREO Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of innovative packaging solutions. With capabilities in blow-molding, pressure forming, injection molding, vacuum forming, and custom printing/branding, CREO Group serves diverse markets with trusted products. Nursery Supplies and CREO Greenhouse continue to deliver top-tier solutions to their respective end-markets under the CREO Group umbrella. For more information, visit CREOgroup.com.

