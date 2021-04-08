Creole Seasoned Steak & Zesty Dressing … It's Not Your Typical Spring Salad

INGREDIENTS

2 Strip Steaks (10-12 Ounces Each)

¾ Cup Tony Chachere's Creole-Style Steakhouse Marinade

3 Ears of Corn, Shucked

8 Cups Spring Mix

6 Campari Tomatoes, Quartered

½ Pound Strawberries, Hulled and Sliced

4 Ounces Blue Cheese Crumbles

¾ Cup Canned Crispy Fried Onions

¾ Cup Tony Chachere's Creole-Style Italian Salad Dressing

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: 17 Minutes

Serves: 2-4

Add steaks to a shallow bowl. Cover with Tony Chachere's Creole-Style Steakhouse Marinade. Flip steaks. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. While the steaks are marinating, preheat grill to high for 10 minutes. Add corn and cook, making sure to turn often until evenly charred, about 10 minutes. Remove from grill and let cool. Once cool, using a sharp knife, slice the corn off the cob onto a plate. Set aside. Once the steaks are finished marinating, place the steaks on the grill on high heat (400°-450°F). Cook until slightly charred, about 4 minutes. Turn steaks over and continue to cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until grilled to your liking. Remove from the grill and slice thin, against the grain. Add the spring mix to a large bowl or platter. Toss with the corn, tomatoes, strawberries and about half of the dressing. Stir in the blue cheese crumbles and crispy onions. Add the steak and drizzle with remaining dressing, if desired.

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all of the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's