Creoqode Lyra - Retro Game Console

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember all those super cool arcade games from the 80's and 90's? Well we just created a game console that packs in all the excitement in the palm of your hands! Introducing Lyra.

Powered by Raspberry Pi CM3L, Lyra can virtually emulate any game console of the classic era, making it possible for you to carry and play hundreds of your all-time favourite video games anywhere you want, right from your pocket. Plus, Lyra can be connected to any TV via HDMI for multiplayer action and it can double as a personal computer. Lyra can also support up to 8 sensors and electronic gadgets so you can add new functionalities too!

Lyra is available pre-assembled as an RTG (Ready-To-Go) model or as an all-inclusive DIY kit for those who want to learn how it all works.

Founder of Creoqode, Cem Eltutar, says that "While bringing back the nostalgia of classic video gaming in your pocket, Lyra also provides a fundamental education about hardware and software. Assembling Lyra makes users familiar with the components of a game console and their working principles. Installing an OS and being able to code video games from scratch provides the first step towards software design."

Creoqode is a London-based technology and design company, specialising in innovative products that enhance users' hardware and software skills in an enjoyable, creative and educational way.

