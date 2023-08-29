Crepe makers market size to grow by USD 106.62 million from 2022 to 2027 | 38% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crepe makers market size is expected to grow by USD 106.62 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8.32% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Countries like the US and Canada are the leading countries in the crepe makers market in the region. Furthermore, a high level of product awareness and product utility are the two significant market drivers, which makes it one of the most infrastructure-ready markets for crepe makers. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the crepe makers market in the North American region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crepe Makers Market

Crepe Makers Market: Increasing demand for energy-efficient electric crepe makers to drive growth

The increasing demand for energy-efficient electric crepe makers drives the growth of the crepe makers market. Market vendors come up with several models of energy-efficient crepe makers that consume less power, even when in use for a longer period. Due to the introduction of power-efficient crepe makers, consumers are inclined toward the adoption of these appliances. This can save household expenditure to a certain extent. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the crepe makers market during the forecast period.

Crepe Makers Market: Growing Trend Of First Cooking Time

Some of the key Crepe Makers Market Players:

The crepe makers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Beper S.r.l., Casselin SAS, CHEFMAN, Conair Corp., Dinesh Industries, Domu Brands Ltd., Equipex LLC, Euro Cuisine Inc., Eurolux, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, Paderno S.p.A., Restaurant Kitchen Equipment LLC, ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, Salton Corp., SCS Direct Inc., SEB Developpement SA, StarBlue, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, and The CrepePro

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Crepe Makers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the crepe makers market by End-user (Commercial and Residential), Product (Gas crepe and Electric crepe), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing number of domestic and international players in the market has raised the volume turnover of the market. The presence of leading market players in Europe and North America has fueled the competition among players. These factors give rise to price gain in the market. Similarly, in developing regions, vendors are expanding their distribution channels and production facilities to enhance their businesses in emerging markets.

Crepe Makers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 106.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beper S.r.l., Casselin SAS, CHEFMAN, Conair Corp., Dinesh Industries, Domu Brands Ltd., Equipex LLC, Euro Cuisine Inc., Eurolux, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, Paderno S.p.A., Restaurant Kitchen Equipment LLC, ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, Salton Corp., SCS Direct Inc., SEB Developpement SA, StarBlue, Stonewall Kitchen LLC, and The CrepePro Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

