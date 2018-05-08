Cresa Announces Project Team for PTC's 250,000 SF Global Headquarters Relocation to Boston

Margulies Perruzzi Architects was selected to provide architectural and interior design services for PTC's transformational and technology-rich new workplace, and Gilbane Building Company was named construction manager for the 250,000 SF interior fit-out. To assist PTC and the design team with evaluating the most appropriate workplace management technology in an industry known for lightning-speed evolution, the MIT Center for Real Estate (MIT/CRE) was engaged as a research collaborator in the use of disruptive technologies.

"We are thrilled to have such a forward-thinking project team dedicated to advancing workplace design strategies for our new global headquarters," said Eric Snow, senior vice president, corporate marketing, PTC. "Cresa took the time to understand our needs, expectations, and concerns, and provided us with a locally sourced and innovative project team. We feel confident that these collaborative and enthusiastic design experts will deliver a vibrant headquarters, and we look forward to welcoming employees, customers, and partners from around the world to our new space."

PTC's relocation of its headquarters from Needham, Mass. to downtown Boston is a key part of its business transformation. The new headquarters will enhance PTC's ability to attract and retain the talent required to maintain the company's technology leadership position and will serve as a premier destination for visitors seeking to experience PTC technologies hands-on. As part of the design of a new physical work environment, PTC recognized the opportunity to meld its role as an innovator in software for product design, IoT, and Augmented Reality (AR) to make its headquarters a global model for excellence in the use of workplace technology.

In order to best research, implement, and evaluate the use of workplace technology, PTC and the design team will collaborate with MIT/CRE on the technology aspects of the project. With a strong background in understanding disruptive technologies, MIT/CRE is well-positioned to help facilitate a conversation about the goals, opportunities, challenges, and processes for a variety of potential technological directions. After a collaborative team process, MIT/CRE provided recommendations and a roadmap for researching disruptive technologies to incorporate into PTC's state-of-the-art headquarters.

Developed by Skanska Development, one of the world's leading project development and construction groups, and designed by Boston-based CBT Architects, 121 Seaport is a 17-story, 400,000 SF, Class A elliptical-shaped glass office building now under construction in Boston's Innovation District. PTC will occupy the building's top nine floors with direct access to the rooftop terrace from the top floor and access to a common area with outdoor deck on the third floor. A design highlight of PTC's new headquarters includes its Customer Experience Center (CXC), an interactive showcase of PTC's industrial innovation platform and related solutions. PTC is expected to house approximately 1,000 of the company's 6,000 worldwide employees at 121 Seaport.

Bala Consulting Engineers is providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering plus tele, data, and security services for PTC's new global headquarters, in addition to serving as the core and shell engineer for the entire 121 Seaport building. The project team also includes McNamara Salvia for structural engineering and CRJA-IBI Group for landscape design of PTC's rooftop terrace. The project is expected to be complete in early 2019 and is targeting LEED Gold.

