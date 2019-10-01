Cresa Boston Welcomes Mark Mulvey as Managing Principal

"Mark is the 100% hire—a tremendous advisor in his own right, great team player and widely respected by tenants and the market alike," said Adam Subber, managing principal at Cresa. "Our entire team, both here in Boston and across our organization, could not be more excited about Mark coming aboard."

"For me, this is an opportunity that fits perfectly with the approach that I have taken over the course of my career. Working with organizations on their workplace needs both in Greater Boston and worldwide, I am excited by the Cresa platform to help me continue to bring a high level of service and advice to clients," said Mark. "I knew that if I were to make a move like this, it had to make sense strategically for my clients and culturally for me--I could not have hoped for a better fit!"

"We have known and respected Mark for the past 20 years. When you have insight into how someone in our business conducts themselves year in and year out—commanding the utmost respect with clients and the marketplace—it opens the door for us to make things happen quickly," added Dan Sullivan, managing principal at Cresa. "Our firm is ecstatic."

Prior to joining Cresa, Mark was an executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield representing corporate clients on a national and international basis with a focus locally on Greater Boston suburban office and R&D markets. Prior to that, Mark was an executive managing director at DTZ, and a partner at Cassidy Turley and FHO Partners.

We are very happy to welcome Mark to the Cresa team.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with space occupiers everywhere. For more information, www.cresa.com/boston

SOURCE Cresa

Related Links

https://www.cresa.com

