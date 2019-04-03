Cresa Boston Welcomes Vicki Keenan as Principal

"To have someone with Vicki's breadth of industry and client experience join our team is truly exciting," said Adam Subber, managing principal at Cresa. "We feel poised to continue to grow our consulting and advisory practice, and Vicki will be integral in leading those efforts. Simply put, we couldn't have found a more respected professional to strengthen the Boston team."

"I am so excited to partner with this group of amazing people and experience the exceptional culture at Cresa," said Vicki. "For me, this is a unique opportunity to bring an array of consultative services to clients and help grow a practice where my input is direct and consequential. The appeal of Cresa's platform is that it provides the chance for custom-made services across a worldwide platform, while remaining deeply involved in our clients' journey through workplace strategy needs, site selection, portfolio optimization and beyond."

"Being privately held allows us the flexibility to make quick decisions when opportunities present themselves. Hiring Vicki is another example of how fortunate we are to find someone who will be a great leader, resource and partner in the years to come," added Dan Sullivan, managing principal at Cresa. "Our firm is ecstatic."

Prior to joining Cresa, Vicki spent five years as a senior vice president with CBRE and its predecessor Transwestern Consulting Group, helping to build the company's consultative landlord and occupier practice in Boston. Prior to that, Vicki was a part of the Boston Equity Office Properties team for 13 years.

We are very happy to welcome Vicki to the Cresa family.

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with space occupiers everywhere. For more information, www.cresa.com/boston

SOURCE Cresa