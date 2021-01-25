Crescendo at Aria Condos to be Completed in Summer 2021

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescendo at Aria , located in Denver's Chaffee Park-Regis, is estimated to be completed in summer 2021. Built across Federal Blvd. from Regis University, Crescendo at Aria is located at the former home of the Sisters of St. Francis and honors their legacy of community improvement, environmental stewardship, peace, goodness and health. Our local developer greatly values organic connectedness for residents. Specializing in creating boutique communities in urban infill neighborhoods that focus not only on creating a sense of community between individual residences, but also on how our homes fit into the broader local area.

Crescendo at Aria features two thoughtfully laid-out floor plans ranging from an approximately 776 square foot one-bedroom, one-bath residence, to an approximately 1,112 square foot two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Both living areas feature an open floor plan with large windows for cheery natural light, a walk-in closet, and a private, covered balcony. The two-bedroom condos feature a kitchen island, designer-selected finishes, a dedicated laundry room, double vanities in the en suite bath, and wall-spanning windows. Amenities include controlled-access covered parking and a community room.

A tight-knit, eco-friendly community, the Chaffee Park-Regis neighborhood participates in Denver's Sustainable Neighborhoods program. Crescendo at Aria is adjacent to several of Denver's top neighborhoods like Berkeley, Sunnyside, the Highlands and Tennyson Street. A 3.7-mile walking path connects residents to local parks and landmarks. Centrally located, Downtown Denver is a 10-minute drive and Denver RTD's Clear Creek Federal light rail station is a few minutes' walk north.

Crescendo at Aria is located at 2877 W 52nd Avenue. Usaj Realty brokers April Andrews, Kelsey Lawless, and Jenny Usaj are the exclusive brokers representing Crescendo at Aria .

To learn more about Crescendo at Aria , please visit crescendocondos.com .

About Usaj Realty

Usaj Realty is a full-service boutique real estate firm located in the heart of Downtown Denver and Vail Valley. We are passionate, local specialists in residential real estate and development sales. We are results-driven professionals with powerful resources we want to put to work for you. With careful planning, consistent follow-through, and attention to detail, Usaj Realty brokers excel at getting their clients the best price and best terms when it comes to buying and selling residential property. By choosing Usaj Realty, clients are assured they have the industry's most talented and committed brokers working towards the success of their real estate goals.

