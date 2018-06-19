Crescendo Capital Partners Infrastructure Fund Dedicated To Cell Tower & Cellular Lease Acquisitions

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescendo Capital Partners, LLC, a leader in the acquisition of cellular sites, today announced the closure of its third infrastructure investment fund. This capitalization is dedicated to acquisitions of cell tower and cellular leases, as well as billboard and alternative energy infrastructure assets, which include solar fields and wind turbines. Crescendo Capital Partners has been a leader in the acquisition of cellular sites since 2011 and has expanded its portfolio by recognizing opportunities created from expansion of new cellular technologies, in addition to growth of alternative energy generation facilities. The organization received both equity capital and a dedicated acquisition credit line as part of the funding.
"The investment funding enables Crescendo to continue to expand our business and capabilities on a national basis," said Crescendo President and CEO Ken Saverin. "With cellular assets, we continue to see opportunities as part of the deployment of innovative technologies."
The Crescendo Capital Partners portfolio includes acquisition of cellular towers, in addition to cellular installations on building rooftops, water tanks and other structures.
"Crescendo is independently owned and operated, and remains free of conflicts-of-interest with site tenants. We believe in properly aligning our interests with the interests of the property owner customers," said Saverin. "Crescendo frequently forms partnerships with landlord customers that produce excellent returns based upon our expertise in site management. All acquisitions are internally funded, as we act as a principal for our own account. We do not broker deals, nor do we act on behalf of telecom tenants."
Crescendo Capital Partners works with a wide variety of cellular property owners, such as municipalities, individual and corporate property owners, not-for-profit organizations, golf courses and homeowner associations. The organization offers a variety of financial products designed to maximize the value and investment returns and objectives of its customer base.
About Crescendo Capital Partners, LLC
Founded in 2011, Crescendo Capital Partners is a financial services company specializing in the acquisition of infrastructure assets related to cellular, billboard and alternative energy ground leases for solar and wind farms. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut, with offices in Massachusetts, New York and California to enable the acquisition of infrastructure assets nationwide. Founding members of management include President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Saverin, and Managing Director Lisa Allen. Further information can be found at www.crescendotrust.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescendo-capital-partners-infrastructure-fund-dedicated-to-cell-tower--cellular-lease-acquisitions-300667900.html
SOURCE Crescendo Capital Partners, LLC
