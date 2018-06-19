Crescendo Capital Partners Infrastructure Fund Dedicated To Cell Tower & Cellular Lease Acquisitions

"The investment funding enables Crescendo to continue to expand our business and capabilities on a national basis," said Crescendo President and CEO Ken Saverin. "With cellular assets, we continue to see opportunities as part of the deployment of innovative technologies."

The Crescendo Capital Partners portfolio includes acquisition of cellular towers, in addition to cellular installations on building rooftops, water tanks and other structures.

"Crescendo is independently owned and operated, and remains free of conflicts-of-interest with site tenants. We believe in properly aligning our interests with the interests of the property owner customers," said Saverin. "Crescendo frequently forms partnerships with landlord customers that produce excellent returns based upon our expertise in site management. All acquisitions are internally funded, as we act as a principal for our own account. We do not broker deals, nor do we act on behalf of telecom tenants."

Crescendo Capital Partners works with a wide variety of cellular property owners, such as municipalities, individual and corporate property owners, not-for-profit organizations, golf courses and homeowner associations. The organization offers a variety of financial products designed to maximize the value and investment returns and objectives of its customer base.

About Crescendo Capital Partners, LLC

Founded in 2011, Crescendo Capital Partners is a financial services company specializing in the acquisition of infrastructure assets related to cellular, billboard and alternative energy ground leases for solar and wind farms. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut, with offices in Massachusetts, New York and California to enable the acquisition of infrastructure assets nationwide. Founding members of management include President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Saverin, and Managing Director Lisa Allen. Further information can be found at www.crescendotrust.com.

